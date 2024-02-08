Clemson moves up in ESPN 2025 recruiting rankings

Only one more spot left to go up for Clemson's 2025 class team ranking on ESPN now. The Tigers' 11-commit group is up to No. 2 overall for the site. "The Tigers have checked several boxes with commitments at different positions," said ESPN's Craig Haubert. "They already have a pair of running backs in this class in Gideon Davidson and in-state prospect Marquise Henderson. Davidson has a nice blend of size, speed and power that he used to rush for 2,700 yards with 43 touchdowns this season. Henderson, at 5-foot-10, 170 pounds, is more slightly built but is explosive with big-play speed and was very productive as a junior, rushing for over 2,300 yards. "Quarterback Blake Hebert missed most of his junior season with an injury, but he has good size and a smooth, compact delivery. He moves well and can extend plays. On defense, Clemson has already landed several ranked defensive linemen led by Ari Watford, who gives the Tigers a lengthy player with good initial quickness who can develop into a disruptive edge rusher. In the trenches, defensive tackle Amare Adams is the top-ranked player in the state." Watford is Clemson's top-ranked ESPN prospect, at No. 32 overall. He committed in late January. Davidson paces Clemson's offensive pledges at No. 49 overall, who committed to Clemson last June. LSU leads the list, followed by Clemson, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Georgia. No other ACC teams are in the ESPN Top 10. In ESPN's final 2024 rankings, Clemson placed 15th, where Georgia finished No. 1. The 2024 247Sports Team Composite final rankings have Clemson at No. 11. "Dabo Swinney strengthened his roster with younger talent from the prep level rather than the transfer portal, and he has several potential freshman stars in this group, including five-star newcomers Sammy Brown and TJ Moore. The Tigers desperately needed a big-play threat on the outside in recent years, and Moore might be able to provide that upside in Year 1. Keep an eye on four-star signee Bryant Wesco at the same position, too," said 247Sports' Steve Wiltfong.

