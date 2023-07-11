CLEMSON RECRUITING

Amare Adams is the top-rated prospect for 2025 in South Carolina and he has Clemson firmly in the mix.
Clemson makes top schools for Palmetto State's No. 1 prospect Amare Adams
by - 2023 Jul 11, Tue 13:31
Amare Adams Photo
Amare Adams - Defensive Line
TigerNet: (4.39)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 275   Hometown: Florence, SC (South Florence HS)   Class: 2025
ESPN:
#76 Overall, #3 DT, #1 SC
Rivals:
#57 Overall, #4 DT, #1 SC
24/7:
#127 Overall, #11 DL, #1 SC

The top in-state player for 2025 released his top schools list on Tuesday and has Clemson in the mix.

South Florence defensive lineman Amare Adams is a unanimous top South Carolina prospect for 2025 and rated as high as the No. 57 player overall (Rivals).

Adams has Clemson in a Top 7 with Alabama, South Carolina, LSU, Georgia, Florida State and Tennessee.

He called his Clemson offer a blessing back in June. Adams came away impressed with Tigers defensive tackles coach Nick Eason after a Dabo Swinney Camp workout.

“I feel like he (saw) it all just from being a player to the coach, because (of) the way he went to the league for both of them,” Adams said. “He (saw) how you got (to be) in the NFL, so he (is) going to push you to be that great. That’s (what) I like about Coach Eason.”

