|
Clemson makes top schools for Palmetto State's No. 1 prospect Amare Adams
|2023 Jul 11, Tue 13:31-
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-3 Weight: 275 Hometown: Florence, SC (South Florence HS) Class: 2025
#76 Overall, #3 DT, #1 SC
#57 Overall, #4 DT, #1 SC
#127 Overall, #11 DL, #1 SC
The top in-state player for 2025 released his top schools list on Tuesday and has Clemson in the mix.
South Florence defensive lineman Amare Adams is a unanimous top South Carolina prospect for 2025 and rated as high as the No. 57 player overall (Rivals). Adams has Clemson in a Top 7 with Alabama, South Carolina, LSU, Georgia, Florida State and Tennessee. He called his Clemson offer a blessing back in June. Adams came away impressed with Tigers defensive tackles coach Nick Eason after a Dabo Swinney Camp workout. “I feel like he (saw) it all just from being a player to the coach, because (of) the way he went to the league for both of them,” Adams said. “He (saw) how you got (to be) in the NFL, so he (is) going to push you to be that great. That’s (what) I like about Coach Eason.” ⏳⏳ Top 7 schools… #Blessings @SFBruinFootball @SFBruinStrength @On3sports @247Sports @Rivals @TheUCReport @Coach_Stan3 pic.twitter.com/nkk4joHTWo
South Florence defensive lineman Amare Adams is a unanimous top South Carolina prospect for 2025 and rated as high as the No. 57 player overall (Rivals).
Adams has Clemson in a Top 7 with Alabama, South Carolina, LSU, Georgia, Florida State and Tennessee.
He called his Clemson offer a blessing back in June. Adams came away impressed with Tigers defensive tackles coach Nick Eason after a Dabo Swinney Camp workout.
“I feel like he (saw) it all just from being a player to the coach, because (of) the way he went to the league for both of them,” Adams said. “He (saw) how you got (to be) in the NFL, so he (is) going to push you to be that great. That’s (what) I like about Coach Eason.”
⏳⏳ Top 7 schools… #Blessings @SFBruinFootball @SFBruinStrength @On3sports @247Sports @Rivals @TheUCReport @Coach_Stan3 pic.twitter.com/nkk4joHTWo— Amare Adams (@AmareAdams7) July 11, 2023
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now
- Clemson lands top UNC transfer
- All-American former Tiger commits to SEC school
- Saturday Corian Gipson update: 'I feel like I have a clue'
- Recruiting update: Tigers staying busy with offensive linemen
- It's time for these three players to shine for Clemson in 2023
- More on Clemson lineman target: 'He understands that life is bigger than football'
- Clemson star selected in MLB draft
- Clemson signee selected in MLB draft
- ESPN analyst, former NFL personnel director says Trevor Lawrence and Jaguars are "going to explode"
- Clemson's football freshman jersey numbers released
- Copyright © 1995 - 2023 TigerNet. Disclaimer and Privacy Statement
- About
- Contact Us
- FAQ
- Advertise with Us
- >> UPGRADE! <<