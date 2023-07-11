Clemson makes top schools for Palmetto State's No. 1 prospect

South Florence defensive lineman Amare Adams is a unanimous top South Carolina prospect for 2025 and rated as high as the No. 57 player overall (Rivals).

Adams has Clemson in a Top 7 with Alabama, South Carolina, LSU, Georgia, Florida State and Tennessee.

He called his Clemson offer a blessing back in June. Adams came away impressed with Tigers defensive tackles coach Nick Eason after a Dabo Swinney Camp workout.

“I feel like he (saw) it all just from being a player to the coach, because (of) the way he went to the league for both of them,” Adams said. “He (saw) how you got (to be) in the NFL, so he (is) going to push you to be that great. That’s (what) I like about Coach Eason.”