|
Clemson makes finalists for 4-star lineman Blake Frazier
|2023 Apr 1, Sat 09:46-
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-5 Weight: 260 Hometown: Austin, TX (Vandegrift HS) Class: 2024
#52 Overall, #4 OT, #7 TX
#37 OT, #78 TX
Four-star Austin, Texas 2024 offensive lineman
Blake Frazier named his finalists on Friday and Clemson is in the mix.
That final group in total is Clemson, Michigan, LSU, Florida and Texas. Frazier said he will visit Clemson for spring practice next week (April 5). Frazier is rated as high as the No. 52 player in the nation and No. 4 offensive tackle (Rivals). He hails from the same school as midyear enrollee offensive lineman Ian Reed, at Vandegrift High. He earned All-State honors for 6A football in Texas last year, along with Reed. Thank you Lord for the blessings you’ve provided me in this life. Thank you Clemson. Today was unreal. @ClemsonFB @Coach__TA pic.twitter.com/keaNAe3UyX
Lead me where I’m meant to go! @VHSFootball @RecruitVandyFB @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/IAcnqw4xDP
That final group in total is Clemson, Michigan, LSU, Florida and Texas.
Frazier said he will visit Clemson for spring practice next week (April 5).
Frazier is rated as high as the No. 52 player in the nation and No. 4 offensive tackle (Rivals).
He hails from the same school as midyear enrollee offensive lineman Ian Reed, at Vandegrift High. He earned All-State honors for 6A football in Texas last year, along with Reed.
Thank you Lord for the blessings you’ve provided me in this life.
Thank you Clemson. Today was unreal. @ClemsonFB @Coach__TA pic.twitter.com/keaNAe3UyX— Blake Frazier (@_BlakeFrazier) October 23, 2022
- Coach Staley cleared this up and -
- Some folks on here need to contract this service: -
- Get this straight! Coots are NOT monkees... -
- Moving Day for Our Pro Golfers . . . -
- Now this is hilarious -
- So who are the coot women playing in the Championship game? -
- Let’s go Hurricanes -
- April Fools Day -
- The State: No. 1 South Carolina looked unfamiliar in... -
- What's the deal with the USuC women's BB team? -
- Iowa sports -
- Love it -
- Hill to have permanent seating, no more running down it -
- At the request of WarDaddy17 - pic of fallen -
- How long before Dawn Staley plays -
- Did anyone hear that AD was contacted by another team wanting to interview Brad? -
- Hard for me to make fun of Usuck wbb for losing -
- A few days ago I posted a video of Caitlin Clark in high -
- Tiger Pregame Show 20th Season Vlog: Episode 12-Scar -
- Since Caitlin Clark is……. -
- Hill Watch...156 days!!! -
- SEC Speed - Sad... -
- Photo of Dabo & Paige -
- Should anyone like celebrating losing? -
- Glad we won’t have to hear anymore about the “great -
- How do we feel about Judge Keller’s new avatar? -
- Felt bad for the gamecocks last night -
- Click the link below to read more!
- Photo of Dabo & Paige -
- Tigers Fall to Miami at Hard Rock Stadium -
- WTEN: Tigers Earn 4-3 Ranked Road Win Over Hokies -
- The Tiger Pregame Show 20th Season Vlog-Episode 12: Scar -
- Clemson hosts Louisville in the Pink Game and Senior Day -
- ACC Notes -
- Vegas odds on potential Final Four matchups -
- ACC Notes and Upcoming Schedule -
- Dabo Swinney has been at Clemson for 20 years -
- Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Full Game Replay -
- Clemson vs. GT Softball Highlights -
- No. 1 2025 prospect visiting this weekend -
- Tee Higgins jersey number next season -
- 4-star WR has Clemson in top schools -
- ACC Notes and Upcoming Schedule -
- Clemson finishes 7th at Seahawk Intercollegiate -
- 4-star CB sets Clemson official visit -
- No. 1-rated guard sets Clemson visit -
- College football and basketball have two objectives. -
- Vegas odds on Final Four -
- Tennis: Tigers drop match to No. 11 North Carolina -
- Tigers Lead After Two Rounds at Clemson Invitational -
- Clemson returns to Course Sunday at UNC Wilmington -
- Tiger Pregame Show 20th Season Vlog: Episode 11-Miami -
- Tennis: Tigers Fall to No. 15 Duke -
- Tigers in Front After Round One of Clemson Invitational -
- ACC Notes -
- Tigers Host UCF in Ranked Non-Conference Matchup -
- Lacrosse: No. 22/14 Clemson Set to Play No. 3 North Carolina -
- Sweet 16 and Elite 8 Vegas odds -
- Click the link below to read more!
- Practice Insider: Former ACC head coach visits, offense looking better
- Former Clemson QB to try out for WWE
- Clemson lands transfer guard
- No more big boards: Clemson's offensive playcalling is overhauled
- Former Tiger greats encouraging Clemson Nation to support Tracy Johnson
- No. 5 Tigers continue season, rivalry dominance in run-rule victory over Gamecocks
- Priority target headed back to Clemson for a visit
- WATCH: Will Shipley, Phil Mafah on new offensive scheme
- Jackets thump Tigers to clinch series
- 247Sports predicts Clemson's future in Playoff race
- Copyright © 1995 - 2022 TigerNet. Disclaimer and Privacy Statement
- About
- Contact Us
- FAQ
- Advertise with Us
- >> UPGRADE! <<