Clemson makes finalists for 4-star lineman

Four-star Austin, Texas 2024 offensive lineman Blake Frazier named his finalists on Friday and Clemson is in the mix. That final group in total is Clemson, Michigan, LSU, Florida and Texas. Frazier said he will visit Clemson for spring practice next week (April 5). Frazier is rated as high as the No. 52 player in the nation and No. 4 offensive tackle (Rivals). He hails from the same school as midyear enrollee offensive lineman Ian Reed, at Vandegrift High. He earned All-State honors for 6A football in Texas last year, along with Reed. Thank you Lord for the blessings you’ve provided me in this life.



Lead me where I’m meant to go! @VHSFootball @RecruitVandyFB @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/IAcnqw4xDP — Blake Frazier (@_BlakeFrazier) March 31, 2023 Thank you Clemson. Today was unreal. @ClemsonFB @Coach__TA pic.twitter.com/keaNAe3UyX — Blake Frazier (@_BlakeFrazier) October 23, 2022

