CLEMSON RECRUITING

Blake Frazier is a 4-star lineman who visited Clemson last fall and is set to visit again next week.
Blake Frazier is a 4-star lineman who visited Clemson last fall and is set to visit again next week.

Clemson makes finalists for 4-star lineman Blake Frazier
by - 2023 Apr 1, Sat 09:46
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2024 Top Targets
Blake Frazier - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (4.61)

Height: 6-5   Weight: 260   Hometown: Austin, TX (Vandegrift HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN:
Rivals:
#52 Overall, #4 OT, #7 TX
24/7:
#37 OT, #78 TX

Four-star Austin, Texas 2024 offensive lineman Blake Frazier named his finalists on Friday and Clemson is in the mix.

That final group in total is Clemson, Michigan, LSU, Florida and Texas.

Frazier said he will visit Clemson for spring practice next week (April 5).

Frazier is rated as high as the No. 52 player in the nation and No. 4 offensive tackle (Rivals).

He hails from the same school as midyear enrollee offensive lineman Ian Reed, at Vandegrift High. He earned All-State honors for 6A football in Texas last year, along with Reed.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson makes finalists for 4-star lineman
Clemson makes finalists for 4-star lineman
WATCH: Latest post-practice Clemson football interviews
WATCH: Latest post-practice Clemson football interviews
No. 5 Tigers sweep doubleheader at BC
No. 5 Tigers sweep doubleheader at BC
Clemson linebackers named to preseason All-America team
Clemson linebackers named to preseason All-America team
2024 Recruit Quick Search - 82 Recruits (54 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 3 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Donor's Den

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest