Kam Pringle was in Clemson during Dabo Swinney's camps this past summer.
Clemson makes cut for top-rated Palmetto State prospect Kam Pringle
by - 2023 Jan 5, Thu 16:49
Kam Pringle - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (4.55)

Height: 6-7   Weight: 330   Hometown: Dorchester, SC (Woodland HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN:
#32 Overall, #1 OL, #1 SC
Rivals:
#39 Overall, #2 OL, #1 SC
24/7:
#174 Overall, #9 OT, #3 SC

One of the top-rated offensive linemen and Palmetto State prospects has Clemson in his updated top schools list.

Kam Pringle (Dorchester, SC) cut down his top group from 10 to six schools, with instate Clemson and South Carolina up against Georgia, NC State, Florida and Tennessee.

Teams that didn't make the cut were LSU, Virginia, Ohio State and Auburn.

Pringle is rated as the No. 1 offensive tackle and the top player in South Carolina by the 247Sports Composite.

He was in town for the South Carolina game and this summer during Dabo Swinney's summer camps.

“Definitely the opportunity for me to come and play,” Pringle said of Clemson's pitch after the visit. “Just telling me what they can do for me development-wise and where I can come in and play a role there. And the development they have. They have the best offensive left tackle in the ACC right now with Jordan McFadden. They are definitely at the development standpoint there with Coach Austin and the whole O-line room. Coach Swinney has sent multiple guys to the NFL and has developed guys to be top-notch players.”

