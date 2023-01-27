Clemson LB moves up in final 247Sports 2023 rankings

Jamal Anderson Linebacker

Height: 6-4 Weight: 202 Hometown: Hoschton, GA (Mill Creek HS) Class: 2023

#128 Overall, #12 LB, #8 GA

#27 LB, #86 GA

#214 Overall, #19 LB, #21 GA

247Sports made its final 2023 class prospect ranking tweaks this week and that meant some movement up for one Tiger defender.

Four-star mid-year enrollee Jamal Anderson Jr. returned to the site's Top247 at No. 214 overall and jumped 16 spots at linebacker to No. 19.

He is rated as high as No. 128 and the No. 12 linebacker on ESPN currently.

Vic Burley is Clemson's lone 5-star signee for 247Sports, although though he dropped 14 spots to No. 32 there.

Next up is fellow Tiger D-lineman Tomarrion Parker, who slotted up one place to No. 43.

While a 5-star for ESPN and Rivals now, defensive line enrollee Peter Woods maintained his 4-star and No. 59 overall status.

QB mid-year Christopher Vizzina fell 48 spots and out of the top-100 on 247 (102).

Clemson's other Top247 members are DL Stephiylan Green (185), OL Zechariah Owens (196), OL Harris Sewell (200), WR Ronan Hanafin (218), and DE AJ Hoffler (220).

Clemson is 11th overall in both the Top247 and the 247Sports Composite team rankings, which have Alabama on top going into the Feb. 1 signing day.

The top 247Sports Composite prospect overall for Clemson is Woods (33), followed by Parker in the top-50 (49).