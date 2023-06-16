Clemson lands QB commitment

The Central Catholic (Mass.) QB worked out at Dabo Swinney camp in front of new offensive coordinator Garrett Riley and received an offer the same day to start the month.

Hebert also recently added offers from Auburn and Notre Dame to go with the same from schools such as Boston College, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Penn State, Rutgers, Virginia, and Virginia Tech among others.

He is regarded as a 4-star quarterback by the 247Sports Composite.

Hebert is a second 2025 commitment of the week, joining high 4-star-rated running back Gideon Davidson of Lynchburg, Virginia. Those two commitments vault Clemson to No. 4 in the early 247Sports Team Composite rankings.

Hebert is a fourth QB in the Top 20 of the 2025 247Sports Composite rankings to make a commitment already.

He is a first Clemson scholarship QB pledge that didn’t come after a junior season since Zerrick Cooper from the class of 2016.

Clemson does not have a quarterback committed for the 2024 class currently.

Hebert completed 111-of-185 passes for 1,748 yards with 24 touchdowns and one interception as a sophomore.

