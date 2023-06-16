Clemson lands QB commitment

CLEMSON RECRUITING

Blake Hebert, who has a 4-star 247Sports Composite ranking, added a Clemson offer earlier this month and decided to commit before his junior season.
Blake Hebert, who has a 4-star 247Sports Composite ranking, added a Clemson offer earlier this month and decided to commit before his junior season.

Clemson lands Massachusetts QB Blake Hebert
by - 2023 Jun 16, Fri 10:05
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2024 Top Targets
Blake Hebert Photo
Blake Hebert - Quarterback
Height: 6-3   Weight: 205   Hometown: Lawrence, MA (Central Catholic HS)   Class: 2025
ESPN: NR
24/7:
#19 QB, #1 MA

Clemson jumped a class ahead for its first quarterback commitment of the calendar year with 2025 Lawrence, Massachusetts signal-caller Blake Hebert on Friday.

The Central Catholic (Mass.) QB worked out at Dabo Swinney camp in front of new offensive coordinator Garrett Riley and received an offer the same day to start the month.

Hebert also recently added offers from Auburn and Notre Dame to go with the same from schools such as Boston College, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Penn State, Rutgers, Virginia, and Virginia Tech among others.

He is regarded as a 4-star quarterback by the 247Sports Composite.

Hebert is a second 2025 commitment of the week, joining high 4-star-rated running back Gideon Davidson of Lynchburg, Virginia. Those two commitments vault Clemson to No. 4 in the early 247Sports Team Composite rankings.

Hebert is a fourth QB in the Top 20 of the 2025 247Sports Composite rankings to make a commitment already.

He is a first Clemson scholarship QB pledge that didn’t come after a junior season since Zerrick Cooper from the class of 2016.

Clemson does not have a quarterback committed for the 2024 class currently.

Hebert completed 111-of-185 passes for 1,748 yards with 24 touchdowns and one interception as a sophomore.

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Report: 4-star safety sets commitment date
Report: 4-star safety sets commitment date
Top Ohio lineman picks up Clemson offer
Top Ohio lineman picks up Clemson offer
Clemson lands QB commitment
Clemson lands QB commitment
Clemson star enters transfer portal
Clemson star enters transfer portal
2024 Recruit Quick Search - 92 Recruits (61 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 26 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week