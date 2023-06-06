CLEMSON RECRUITING

Bryant Wesco is Clemson's latest 5-star WR commitment.
Bryant Wesco is Clemson's latest 5-star WR commitment.

Clemson lands 5-star WR commitment Bryant Wesco
by - 2023 Jun 6, Tue 19:01
Bryant Wesco - Wide Receiver
TigerNet: (4.56)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 170   Hometown: Midlothian, TX (Midlothian HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN:
#23 Overall, #5 WR, #7 TX
Rivals:
#165 Overall, #21 WR, #31 TX
24/7:
#9 Overall, #3 WR, #1 TX

'WRU' is flexing some muscle.

Five-star Midlothian, Texas receiver Bryant Wesco announced a commitment to Clemson on Tuesday evening.

He is a Top 10 prospect in the country and the No. 3 receiver overall according to 247Sports.

Wesco is a second Clemson wide receiver commitment for the 2024 class and a second of the day, joining 4-star Tampa prospect TJ Moore.

Wesco is the 11th pledge total for the class and brings the Tigers past Florida State for eighth in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings. Clemson started the week in 22nd.

Wesco received a Clemson offer on a visit in March.

He totaled 56 catches for 1,072 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior.

Wesco’s last top schools list also featured Nebraska, TCU, Oklahoma, Colorado, Texas, LSU and Arkansas.

The last 5-star receiver to sign with Clemson, according to 247Sports’ own rankings, was Derion Kendrick from the 2018 class, who eventually moved to cornerback and finished his career at Georgia. Deon Cain in the 2015 group was the last before Kendrick and Sammy Watkins before that in 2011.

Wesco was among the visitors from Clemson’s big official visit weekend in early June.

Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 46) Author
spacer TNET: Clemson lands 5-star WR commitment
 TigerNet News®
spacer BOOM!
 TS_Tiger
spacer Agree. BOOM!
 Lakedude®
spacer Re: BOOM!
 Clemgalalways®
spacer Re: BOOM!
 Erikrez
spacer Re: BOOM!
 ddraines
spacer Re: BOOM!
 CarolinaKudzu
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands 5-star WR commitment
 tigerfinn
spacer Hit refresh and saw this , BOOM GO TIGERS***
 CLEMSONCARTEL
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands 5-star WR commitment
 CASDM9901
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands 5-star WR commitment
 Tigergirlga
spacer AMAZING!!***
 Clemson_Orange
spacer Dabo & Company are making a STATEMENT
 CTiger423®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands 5-star WR commitment
 bprice563
spacer This just gets better and better
 T3Tiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands 5-star WR commitment
 TigerzzRoar®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands 5-star WR commitment
 Kermits_Tiger1400
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands 5-star WR commitment
 colemanfan
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands 5-star WR commitment
 saddis56®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands 5-star WR commitment
 RaceCityTiger1977®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands 5-star WR commitment
 TigerJS®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands 5-star WR commitment
 bshells1
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands 5-star WR commitment
 GaTigerAlum
spacer Welcome to Tiger town
 colberttiger®
spacer Re: Welcome to Tiger town
 curugby82
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands 5-star WR commitment
 92citadelgrad®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands 5-star WR commitment
 hutto117
spacer Welcome Home Bryant!!!***
 GSCtiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands 5-star WR commitment
 dkmoore1975
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands 5-star WR commitment
 DRRRHERE
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands 5-star WR commitment
 Tigerclaws2®
spacer Wasn't Tee Higgins a 5*?
 TigerBigBass
spacer Re: Wasn't Tee Higgins a 5*?
 BrandonRink®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands 5-star WR commitment
 Oculus
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands 5-star WR commitment
 westerntigerfan
spacer The Riley Effect
 STERLING®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands 5-star WR commitment
 kctigs81®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands 5-star WR commitment
 aroseforthehall
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands 5-star WR commitment
 HumbleServant®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands 5-star WR commitment
 SeantheObscure
spacer Lesgo Wesco!!***
 Spud
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands 5-star WR commitment
 Fastlane Tiger
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands 5-star WR commitment
 J Clarke®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands 5-star WR commitment
 spiderman_x10®
spacer wish these guys were joining right now!***
 tigrrfan
spacer Re: wish these guys were joining right now!***
 J Clarke®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands 5-star WR commitment
 HKYTiger
Read all 46 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
