Clemson lands 5-star, No. 1-rated LB commit

Clemson’s 2024 class has a 5-star foundation to it now. The unanimous top-rated inside linebacker in the nation, Jefferson, Georgia’s Sammy Brown, announced a commitment to Clemson on Monday after his official visit over the weekend. "To choose one school from among the final 5 was a nearly impossible task as they are all top notch programs headed by incredible men. My family and I have spent many months in prayer, seeking God's will for my life," Brown said in a social media announcement. "With that being said, I know God's plan for my life takes me to Clemson, South Carolina!! 100% COMMITTED GO TIGERS(.)" Now off the table, Brown was originally going to go on official visits to Georgia, Oklahoma and Ohio State later this month. He visited Tennessee last month. He is rated as high as the No. 5 overall prospect in the nation and the top player from Georgia (247Sports). With 247Sports’ own rankings, Clemson’s last signing of the top prospect from Georgia was 2018 with Trevor Lawrence. In the previous six classes, Clemson also had top-5 Peach State signings in 2020 (Myles Murphy), 2021 (Barrett Carter) and 2023 (Vic Burley), according to 247Sports. As a junior, Brown totaled 113 tackles (5 TFL), four pass breakups, a sack and an interception defensively, and on the offensive side, he tallied 1,495 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns and 246 receiving yards and three more scores. With Brown’s commitment alone, Clemson vaulted five spots in the 247Sports Team Composite to 17th, now with a nine-man class and more top 2024 prospects are projected to follow after the big official visit weekend. By the 247Sports Composite, Brown is the highest-rated Clemson commit (0.9928) since Cade Klubnik in 2022 (0.9951), who finished No. 6 in that consensus final prospect ranking. 247Sports’ profile on Brown: “One of the top overall athletes to come out of the high school ranks in recent memory. Not only has racked up over 200 tackles and 3,500 rushing yards in three years at the varsity level, but has captured back-to-back gold medals on the wrestling mat and posted rare track and field numbers for someone that’s north of 225 pounds. Simply moves differently than other individuals his size – whether that be north-south or east-west. Could probably find a home somewhere at the Power Five level as a running back given how he powers his way through would-be tacklers, but tape suggests that he has a chance to be special as an off-ball linebacker. Does an excellent job of sifting through traffic and getting where he needs to be. Hasn’t faced the stiffest competition on Friday nights, but does exactly what he’s supposed to do in that type of setting as he sheds blocks and simply swallows up ball carriers. Can hold his own in 1-on-1 situations, but at his best in coverage when he can drop back into a zone and clog up passing lanes. Ability to bend while rounding the corner also makes him dangerous as a blitzer. Should be viewed as one of the top defensive prospects in the 2024 cycle. Likely to set weight room records at the school of his choice (can already clean 385 pounds) and push for early playing time with his work ethic and mindset. NFL upside.” IM HOME!!!🧡💜 #GoTigers @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/OYcw2sfTaH — sammy brown 🪐 (@sammybrown_) June 5, 2023

