Woods was one of a number on hand for Clemson’s big official visit weekend in early June, which has yielded 11 of the Tigers' pledges since.
Clemson lands 5-star defensive line commit Peter Woods
by - 2022 Jul 8, Fri 19:51
Peter Woods - Defensive Line
Height: 6-4   Weight: 265   Hometown: Alabaster, AL (Thompson HS)   Class: 2023
#9 Overall, #1 DT, #2 AL
#57 Overall, #5 DE, #8 AL
#44 Overall, #5 DL, #5 AL

Clemson landed another 5-star for its 2023 class on Friday evening.

2023 5-star Alabaster, Alabama defensive lineman Peter Woods announced a commitment to Clemson over Alabama, Florida and Jackson State.

"I just for one believe in coach (Dabo) Swinney's ability to feed into players mentality, spiritually, physically and all of the above," Woods said at his announcement of what drew him to Clemson. "Coach (Nick) Eason coming in from Auburn, our relationship carried on. That was a good relationship I had. He had been there before. That was an important part to me. He lived where I want to live. Coached where I want to be (the NFL). That was important to me."

Woods was one of a number on hand for Clemson’s big official visit weekend in early June, which has yielded 11 of the Tigers' pledges since. At 17 members total now, Clemson's class is ranked third by the 247Sports Composite, trailing only Notre Dame and Ohio State.

He is rated as the No. 3 defensive lineman in the country by the 247Sports Composite rankings and the No. 1 defensive tackle by ESPN. Woods joins Clemson QB pledge and fellow Alabama native Christopher Vizzina as 247Sports Composite 5-star rated prospects in the class.

Woods posted 92 total tackles, 26 for loss, with 11 sacks and one pick-six last season.

He received a Clemson offer on June 1, 2021.

