Clemson lands 4-star lineman

Four-star 2024 Hinesville (Ga.) offensive lineman Elyjah Thurmon announced he is signing with Clemson on Wednesday. He picked the Tigers over finalists South Carolina and Georgia Tech. Thurmon had the Tigers leading the way going into the final stretch and was encouraged by the O-line coach hire of Matt Luke. "It doesn't really change how I feel about them, it just makes me more fired up," Thurmon said prior to announcing a commitment. "The fact that they've got a legendary coach in coach Luke. He's originally from Mississippi, so I am as well, so that connection got us started. Then I got to learn a little bit about his resume. He coached at Ole Miss, and then he went to UGA and won a natty there. He said that he coached Laremy Tunsil and guys like Broderick Jones, that held me up a lot because I watch film on those guys, and those guys are real high caliber offensive linemen." He is a mid-year enrollee. Thurmon holds a pair of 4-star ratings from ESPN and Rivals. His offers along the way have also included Florida, Duke, LSU, Missouri and Wake Forest among more FBS programs. Thurmon was the last announced piece of the 22-man class, which moved the ranking to No. 13 in the 247Sports Team Composite. Clemson bio In High School: Rated as a four-star offensive lineman by a majority of recruiting services … listed as On3’s No. 224 overall prospect, as well as the nation’s 13th-best interior lineman and the 30th-best prospect in Georgia … ranked by ESPN as the nation’s 19th-best guard and 47th overall prospect in Georgia … projected as a tackle by Rivals, which ranked him as the 23rd-best offensive tackle in the nation and as Georgia’s 36th-best overall prospect … credited with 51 pancakes/takedowns as a senior while allowing only four hurries … selected to the Under Armour All-America Game and the Polynesian Bowl … named MVP of the Crafting Lineman camp as well as the Big Man 5v5 Lineman Camp … also competed in basketball and track and field … played for Deshon Brock at Bradwell. Personal: Born May 9, 2006 … committed to Clemson during the early signing period on Dec. 20, 2023 strong high school student who posted a 4.2 GPA and was also a member of National Honor Society, Health Occupations Students of America, Future Farmers of America and Future Business Leaders of America … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2024.

