Clemson lands 4-star defensive lineman

Four-star Atlanta, Georgia 2024 defensive lineman Hevin Brown-Shuler announced a commitment to Clemson on Saturday. "I feel like Coach Swinney is one of the best head coaches in college football," Brown-Shuler said in a live announcement. "A family guy, a man that I definitely would play for. I'll run through a brick wall for him. Coach (Nick) Eason the D-line coach, best defensive line coach in the nation by far. He knows exactly what he's talking about and he has the tools to get me to the next level." Brown-Shuler is rated as high as the No. 7 defensive tackle in the nation and the No. 118 prospect overall (Rivals). He earned first-team All-Region honors last season. "What coaches are going to be getting from me is a dominant force as a player," Brown-Shuler said. "Can do it all on the line and is going to dominate from Day 1. And come in and earn his stripes and spot on the team and just do my part so we can win." Brown-Shuler is an eighth pledge for the class, which ranks 16th now in the 247Sports Team Composite, and the second in three days, joining 3-star Tampa linebacker Drew Woodaz. He joins four-star prospect Champ Thompson (Norcross, Georgia) for Clemson D-line commitments. His final group also included South Carolina, Georgia, Michigan, Virginia, Oklahoma and Texas A&M. 🔥 TOP PLAYS 🔥



2024 four-star DT Hevin Brown-Shuler can also do it on special teams.



Check out this blocked field goal 👇@HevyDutyBS | 🎥: @RivalsWoody



More top top plays --> https://t.co/ABmHAyYZbS pic.twitter.com/ao0hEnXLql — Rivals (@Rivals) October 10, 2022

