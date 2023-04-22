CLEMSON RECRUITING

Hevin Brown-Shuler is Clemson's eighth commitment for the 2024 class and a second 4-star lineman on the defensive line.
Hevin Brown-Shuler is Clemson's eighth commitment for the 2024 class and a second 4-star lineman on the defensive line.

Clemson lands 4-star defensive lineman Hevin Brown-Shuler
by - 2023 Apr 22, Sat 17:04
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2024 Top Targets
Hevin Brown-Shuler - Defensive Line
TigerNet: (4.77)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 290   Hometown: Atlanta, GA (Pace Academy HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN:
#249 Overall, #13 DT, #37 GA
Rivals:
#118 Overall, #7 DT, #17 GA
24/7:
#194 Overall, #23 DL, #24 GA

Four-star Atlanta, Georgia 2024 defensive lineman Hevin Brown-Shuler announced a commitment to Clemson on Saturday.

"I feel like Coach Swinney is one of the best head coaches in college football," Brown-Shuler said in a live announcement. "A family guy, a man that I definitely would play for. I'll run through a brick wall for him. Coach (Nick) Eason the D-line coach, best defensive line coach in the nation by far. He knows exactly what he's talking about and he has the tools to get me to the next level."

Brown-Shuler is rated as high as the No. 7 defensive tackle in the nation and the No. 118 prospect overall (Rivals).

He earned first-team All-Region honors last season.

"What coaches are going to be getting from me is a dominant force as a player," Brown-Shuler said. "Can do it all on the line and is going to dominate from Day 1. And come in and earn his stripes and spot on the team and just do my part so we can win."

Brown-Shuler is an eighth pledge for the class, which ranks 16th now in the 247Sports Team Composite, and the second in three days, joining 3-star Tampa linebacker Drew Woodaz.

He joins four-star prospect Champ Thompson (Norcross, Georgia) for Clemson D-line commitments.

His final group also included South Carolina, Georgia, Michigan, Virginia, Oklahoma and Texas A&M.

Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Grice's grand slam rallies Tigers to clinch series at NC State
Grice's grand slam rallies Tigers to clinch series at NC State
Clemson lands 4-star defensive lineman
Clemson lands 4-star defensive lineman
No. 6 Tigers shut out Pitt to clinch series
No. 6 Tigers shut out Pitt to clinch series
Early Vegas odds for key Clemson games
Early Vegas odds for key Clemson games
2024 Recruit Quick Search - 87 Recruits (57 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 27 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week