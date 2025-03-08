Connor Salmin is Clemson's latest pledge for 2026.
Connor Salmin is Clemson's latest pledge for 2026.

Clemson lands 4-star Connor Salmin WR at Elite Retreat
Brandon Rink Brandon Rink - Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer - 6 hours ago
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2025 Top Targets
Connor Salmin Photo
Connor Salmin - Wide Receiver
TigerNet: (4.69)

Height: 6-1   Weight: 190   Hometown: Potomac, MD (The Bullis School HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#121 Overall, #23 WR, #5 MD
Rivals:
#245 Overall, #36 WR, #5 MD
24/7:
#146 Overall, #19 WR, #5 MD

Potomac, Maryland 2026 4-star receiver Connor Salmin announced a Clemson commitment late Saturday.

Salmin is a unanimous Top 250-prospect with ratings as high as the No. 19 receiver in the class.

Salmin says he picked the Tigers over Penn State and Notre Dame.

He joins fellow 4-star prospects Naeem Burroughs and Adam Guthrie as pledges out of the Elite Retreat event.

Clemson has gone from outside of the Top 25 to No. 8 overall in the 247Sports Team Composite class rankings.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Brandon Rink: Email | Comment
Clemson ACC Tournament bracket, schedule set
Clemson ACC Tournament bracket, schedule set
Clemson lands another 4-star WR at Elite Retreat
Clemson lands another 4-star WR at Elite Retreat
Clemson cruises past Virginia Tech to school record for wins
Clemson cruises past Virginia Tech to school record for wins
2025 Recruit Quick Search - 105 Recruits (82 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 5 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts