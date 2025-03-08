Clemson lands another 4-star WR at Elite Retreat

|
Clemson lands 4-star Connor Salmin WR at Elite Retreat
|
Height: 6-1 Weight: 190 Hometown: Potomac, MD (The Bullis School HS) Class: 2026
#121 Overall, #23 WR, #5 MD
#245 Overall, #36 WR, #5 MD
#146 Overall, #19 WR, #5 MD
Potomac, Maryland 2026 4-star receiver Connor Salmin announced a Clemson commitment late Saturday.
Salmin is a unanimous Top 250-prospect with ratings as high as the No. 19 receiver in the class. Salmin says he picked the Tigers over Penn State and Notre Dame. He joins fellow 4-star prospects Naeem Burroughs and Adam Guthrie as pledges out of the Elite Retreat event. Clemson has gone from outside of the Top 25 to No. 8 overall in the 247Sports Team Composite class rankings. Go Tigers! 🐅 https://t.co/iPvW4x47vm When ✌️ELITE PLAYMAKERS decide to become 🐅s on the same day! pic.twitter.com/tNRNidDcyj
Salmin is a unanimous Top 250-prospect with ratings as high as the No. 19 receiver in the class.
Salmin says he picked the Tigers over Penn State and Notre Dame.
He joins fellow 4-star prospects Naeem Burroughs and Adam Guthrie as pledges out of the Elite Retreat event.
Clemson has gone from outside of the Top 25 to No. 8 overall in the 247Sports Team Composite class rankings.
Go Tigers! 🐅 https://t.co/iPvW4x47vm— Connor Salmin (@connorsalmin) March 9, 2025
When ✌️ELITE PLAYMAKERS decide to become 🐅s on the same day! pic.twitter.com/tNRNidDcyj— Tyler Grisham (@Coach_Grisham) March 9, 2025
