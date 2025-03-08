Clemson lands another 4-star WR at Elite Retreat

Salmin is a unanimous Top 250-prospect with ratings as high as the No. 19 receiver in the class.

Salmin says he picked the Tigers over Penn State and Notre Dame.

He joins fellow 4-star prospects Naeem Burroughs and Adam Guthrie as pledges out of the Elite Retreat event.

Clemson has gone from outside of the Top 25 to No. 8 overall in the 247Sports Team Composite class rankings.