Clemson has double-digit commits in new Rivals top prospects ranking
Rivals was recently bought by On3 and they merged forces for a new version of the Rivals top 300 prospects ranking for the 2026 class.
Clemson's 2026 group to date has ten pledges in that new list. The Tigers are led there by 4-star wide receiver Naeem Burroughs, who is the No. 44 overall prospect and the No. 6 WR. Burroughs is joined in the Top 100 by interior lineman Grant Wise (77) and interior lineman Chancellor Barclay (86) Just outside of that tier is edge defender Dre Quinn (105), and Carter Scruggs is next from Clemson at No. 159 as an interior lineman. Defensive tackle prospect Keshawn Stancil (200), safety Kaden Gebhardt (215), cornerback Shavar Young (225), offensive tackle Adam Guthrie (227) and quarterback Tait Reynolds (233) round out the list from a Clemson standpoint. Scruggs made the biggest move of the group with a 48-spot improvement, followed by Guthrie (16). Stancil is the only one with a double-digit drop (10 places).
