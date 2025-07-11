Clemson has a 20-man class currently and seeks to add to it this weekend.
Clemson has a 20-man class currently and seeks to add to it this weekend.

Clemson falls out of Top 10 in ESPN team recruiting rankings
Brandon Rink Brandon Rink  ·  Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·  21 minutes ago
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2026 Top Targets
Bryce Perry-Wright Photo
Bryce Perry-Wright - Defensive Line
TigerNet: (4.81)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 250   Hometown: Buford, GA (Buford HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#54 Overall, #3 DT, #6 GA
Rivals:
#60 Overall, #4 DE, #6 GA
24/7:
#32 Overall, #2 DL, #5 GA

Clemson's 2026 class momentum took a hit recently with regional 5-star target Bryce Perry-Wright opting for the Lone Star State and Texas A&M over the Tigers.

The now 20-man Clemson class has been as high as No. 2 in the team recruiting rankings, but combined with some misses and other teams' hits, Clemson slipped seven spots to No. 13 in ESPN's latest update.

Big movers up in this ranking include Oregon (+14 to No. 9) and LSU (+10 to No. 10).

USC remains the top class with 18 ESPN 300 pledges. Clemson has 11.

Miami paces the ACC, at No. 8, followed by Florida State (12), and the Tigers are joined in the ranking by UNC (16), SMU (20), Syracuse (23) and Louisville (25).

Clemson is No. 11 in the 247Sports Team Composite and the On3 industry average.

Those two rankings agree on a Top 5 of USC, Georgia, Texas A&M, Notre Dame and Alabama. ESPN just flips Notre Dame to No. 3 and Texas A&M to No. 4. 5-star athlete Brandon Arrington is tabbed as the top Aggies defensive prospect.

Clemson is highest with Rivals.com and a No. 7 spot, also at seventh-best in average rating per recruit (3.75).

Four-star safety Blake Stewart is set to announce a commitment on Sunday, and Stewart has multiple projections to Clemson currently. As it stands, a Stewart pledge would boost the Tigers back into the Top 10 for 247Sports.

Clemson in 2026 recruiting rankings

Rivals: 7
247Sports Composite: 11
On3: 11
247Sports: 12
ESPN: 13

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Brandon Rink: Email | Comment
Clemson falls out of Top 10 in ESPN team recruiting rankings
Clemson falls out of Top 10 in ESPN team recruiting rankings
Deshaun Watson marries long-time girlfriend
Deshaun Watson marries long-time girlfriend
Summer check-in with Clemson targets: 4-star DE Seth Tillman
Summer check-in with Clemson targets: 4-star DE Seth Tillman
2026 Recruit Quick Search - 106 Recruits (74 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week