Clemson falls out of Top 10 in ESPN team recruiting rankings

The now 20-man Clemson class has been as high as No. 2 in the team recruiting rankings, but combined with some misses and other teams' hits, Clemson slipped seven spots to No. 13 in ESPN's latest update.

Big movers up in this ranking include Oregon (+14 to No. 9) and LSU (+10 to No. 10).

USC remains the top class with 18 ESPN 300 pledges. Clemson has 11.

Miami paces the ACC, at No. 8, followed by Florida State (12), and the Tigers are joined in the ranking by UNC (16), SMU (20), Syracuse (23) and Louisville (25).

Clemson is No. 11 in the 247Sports Team Composite and the On3 industry average.

Those two rankings agree on a Top 5 of USC, Georgia, Texas A&M, Notre Dame and Alabama. ESPN just flips Notre Dame to No. 3 and Texas A&M to No. 4. 5-star athlete Brandon Arrington is tabbed as the top Aggies defensive prospect.

Clemson is highest with Rivals.com and a No. 7 spot, also at seventh-best in average rating per recruit (3.75).

Four-star safety Blake Stewart is set to announce a commitment on Sunday, and Stewart has multiple projections to Clemson currently. As it stands, a Stewart pledge would boost the Tigers back into the Top 10 for 247Sports.

Clemson in 2026 recruiting rankings

Rivals: 7

247Sports Composite: 11

On3: 11

247Sports: 12

ESPN: 13