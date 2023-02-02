Clemson debuts in top-10 of first ESPN 2024 recruiting rankings

Clemson debuted at No. 9 in the first ESPN 2024 recruiting rankings.

"The Tigers have already landed multiple ESPN Jr. 300 commitments," ESPN's Craig Haubert writes, "including one of the top TE prospects in Christian Bentancur, who can be a well-rounded playmaker with his size (6-5, 240), aggressiveness as a blocker and hands and body control as a receiver. Noah Dixon is a safety with good ball skills who can also support the run well with his tackling abilities. Tavoy Feagin out of Florida is another nice four-star addition to their secondary, as he is a corner with excellent quickness that is also not afraid to mix it up and be physical."

Georgia has the early, early lead with nine ESPN300 pledges.

"Over half their class is ranked among the top 50 in the ESPN Jr. 300 and they are continuing to reload with defensive talent," Haubert said. "While most teams were looking to finish their 2023 classes strong during this past signing day, Georgia further strengthened its 2024 class, landing five-star CB Ellis Robinson IV out of IMG Academy."

The top-5 is rounded out by Notre Dame, LSU, Florida State and Alabama. The Seminoles have four ESPN300 pledges so far. Rival South Carolina is at No. 7 after the recent addition of 4-star instate lineman Kam Pringle.

Clemson finished 10th in the final 2023 ESPN team recruiting rankings ($). Miami paced the ACC at No. 5 and Alabama led the way overall.

2024 team rankings

ESPN: 9

Rivals: 7

247Sports Composite: 11

247Sports: 13