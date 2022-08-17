Clemson DB commit vaults up new Rivals rankings

CLEMSON RECRUITING

Branden Strozier made his Rivals Top-250 debut this week at No. 200 overall.
Clemson DB commit Branden Strozier vaults up new Rivals rankings
by - 2022 Aug 17, Wed 20:11
Branden Strozier Photo
Branden Strozier - Cornerback
TigerNet: (4.40)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 175   Hometown: Alpharetta, GA (St. Francis HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#49 CB, #48 GA
Rivals:
#200 Overall, #26 CB, #19 GA
24/7:
#335 Overall, #32 CB, #35 GA

Clemson cornerback commitment Branden Strozier made a move up the new Rivals.com rankings this week.

Strozier made his top-250 debut at No. 200 overall and into the top-20 for the state of Georgia (19). He committed to Clemson on May 20 before the class started to take off with the bevy of June official visits.

Quarterback pledge Christopher Vizzina is Clemson's highest-rated for the site at No. 30 overall and the No. 6 pro-style QB.

Fellow Yellowhammer State top prospect and Tigers pledge Peter Woods is No. 61 as a strongside defensive end.

They are joined in the top-100 by SDE Vic Burley (No. 68), CB Avieon Terrell (86) and OG Harris Sewell (95).

Clemson's top-250 spots are rounded out by linebacker Dee Crayton (138), offensive tackle Ian Reed (147), offensive tackle Zechariah Owens (188), defensive tackle Stephiylan Green (197) and wide receiver Noble Johnson (242).

Clemson has offers out to more 4-star top-250 defensive line targets in Kayden McDonald (193) and Tomarrion Parker (178).

Clemson is sixth in the team recruiting rankings and fourth in average rating per commit for the 20-man class on Rivals. Notre Dame is at the top with 23 pledges there.

Alabama tops the 247Sports Team Composite rankings where Clemson is eighth.

