Clemson commits move up in Rivals rankings update

Clemson's pledges for 2025 so far both made moves
in the latest Rivals rankings update.
The Tigers' first '25 commitment Gideon Davidson leads the way at No. 57 overall, as the No. 4 running back and the No. 1 player from Virginia. He moved up 26 spots in the rankings. Four-star Massachusetts quarterback Blake Hebert made his Rivals 250 debut at No. 249, the No. 2 player in his state and the No. 15 pro-style QB. Outside of those commitments, the Top 5 with reported Clemson offers are Nos. 1 and 2 at the top with Savannah, Georgia defensive end Elijah Griffin and Charlotte, North Carolina offensive tackle David Sanders, as well as quarterback George MacIntyre (29), defensive end Bryce Davis (42) and defensive tackle Amare Adams (58). Davidson was a MaxPreps sophomore All-American with nearly 1,400 rushing yards last season, totaling 28 scores. Davidson lists a vertical of 37 inches and 305 max bench press with a 4.43 40. Hebert completed 111-of-185 passes for 1,748 yards with 24 touchdowns and one interception as a sophomore. He recently added offers from Auburn and Notre Dame to go with the same from schools such as Boston College, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Penn State, Rutgers, Virginia, and Virginia Tech among others. Clemson is currently ranked No. 7 in the Rivals 2025 team recruiting rankings, tied for third with a number of teams for the best average rating per pledge.
The Tigers' first '25 commitment Gideon Davidson leads the way at No. 57 overall, as the No. 4 running back and the No. 1 player from Virginia. He moved up 26 spots in the rankings.
Four-star Massachusetts quarterback Blake Hebert made his Rivals 250 debut at No. 249, the No. 2 player in his state and the No. 15 pro-style QB.
Outside of those commitments, the Top 5 with reported Clemson offers are Nos. 1 and 2 at the top with Savannah, Georgia defensive end Elijah Griffin and Charlotte, North Carolina offensive tackle David Sanders, as well as quarterback George MacIntyre (29), defensive end Bryce Davis (42) and defensive tackle Amare Adams (58).
Davidson was a MaxPreps sophomore All-American with nearly 1,400 rushing yards last season, totaling 28 scores. Davidson lists a vertical of 37 inches and 305 max bench press with a 4.43 40.
Hebert completed 111-of-185 passes for 1,748 yards with 24 touchdowns and one interception as a sophomore. He recently added offers from Auburn and Notre Dame to go with the same from schools such as Boston College, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Penn State, Rutgers, Virginia, and Virginia Tech among others.
Clemson is currently ranked No. 7 in the Rivals 2025 team recruiting rankings, tied for third with a number of teams for the best average rating per pledge.
