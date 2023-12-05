Clemson commit wins prestigious national award

|
Clemson commit Sammy Brown wins prestigious national award
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-2 Weight: 230 Hometown: Jefferson, GA (Jefferson HS) Class: 2024
#11 Overall, #1 LB, #3 GA
#30 Overall, #2 ILB, #6 GA
#12 Overall, #2 RB, #2 GA
Five-star Clemson defensive commit
Sammy Brown has been honored as the nation's top linebacker with the Butkus Award, his high school announced on Tuesday.
He totaled 12 TFLs and 153 total tackles this season, adding two interceptions. On offense, Brown rushed for nearly 2,300 (2,289) rushing yards with 36 touchdowns. Per MaxPreps, Brown tallied near 4,500 rushing yards (4,491) over the last three seasons with 68 rushing touchdowns. Brown is the nation's top-rated linebacker for ESPN and as high as the No. 2 prospect out of Georgia (247Sports). He is set to be an early enrollee at Clemson. Clemson's last commit to win the high school version of the award was another 5-star in Tony Steward (2010). We already knew it. Can’t believe it’s over!💔
Just had to make it official.
2023 High School Butkus Award Winner.
Sammy Brown. pic.twitter.com/dViFBdCrUd
What a season and what a high school career. I have no regrets. Y’all know where the next stop is🐅🐅 pic.twitter.com/QVXFd2aH3N
He totaled 12 TFLs and 153 total tackles this season, adding two interceptions.
On offense, Brown rushed for nearly 2,300 (2,289) rushing yards with 36 touchdowns. Per MaxPreps, Brown tallied near 4,500 rushing yards (4,491) over the last three seasons with 68 rushing touchdowns.
Brown is the nation's top-rated linebacker for ESPN and as high as the No. 2 prospect out of Georgia (247Sports). He is set to be an early enrollee at Clemson.
Clemson's last commit to win the high school version of the award was another 5-star in Tony Steward (2010).
We already knew it.
Can’t believe it’s over!💔
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now
- Clemson’s bowl game matchup announced
- Clemson football fires offensive assistant coach
- Clemson QB enters transfer portal
- Clemson defensive back announces transfer portal entry
- Transfer portal lineman announces Clemson offer
- Final Clemson bowl projections
- Clemson WR to enter transfer portal
- Clemson TE headed to the portal
- Clemson announces two new assistant hires, who will be among nation's highest-paid
- Star Clemson linebacker announces NFL decision
- Copyright © 1995 - 2023 TigerNet. Disclaimer and Privacy Statement
- About
- Contact Us
- FAQ
- Advertise with Us
- >> UPGRADE! <<