Clemson commit wins prestigious national award

Clemson commit Sammy Brown wins prestigious national award
by - 2023 Dec 5 11:19
Sammy Brown Photo
Sammy Brown - Linebacker
Height: 6-2   Weight: 230   Hometown: Jefferson, GA (Jefferson HS)   Class: 2024
#11 Overall, #1 LB, #3 GA
#30 Overall, #2 ILB, #6 GA
#12 Overall, #2 RB, #2 GA

Five-star Clemson defensive commit Sammy Brown has been honored as the nation's top linebacker with the Butkus Award, his high school announced on Tuesday.

He totaled 12 TFLs and 153 total tackles this season, adding two interceptions.

On offense, Brown rushed for nearly 2,300 (2,289) rushing yards with 36 touchdowns. Per MaxPreps, Brown tallied near 4,500 rushing yards (4,491) over the last three seasons with 68 rushing touchdowns.

Brown is the nation's top-rated linebacker for ESPN and as high as the No. 2 prospect out of Georgia (247Sports). He is set to be an early enrollee at Clemson.

Clemson's last commit to win the high school version of the award was another 5-star in Tony Steward (2010).

