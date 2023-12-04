Clemson adds PWO commitment from in-state WR

CLEMSON RECRUITING

Clemson adds PWO commitment from Chase Byrd

by - 2023 Dec 4 13:30
Greer WR Chase Byrd has accepted a preferred walk-on offer from Clemson.

He had an offer from Maryland as well as Columbia, Limestone, Morehouse and North Greenville.

As a senior, Byrd recorded 43 catches from 684 yards with 11 touchdowns. As a junior he added 57 receptions for 884 yards and 8 more touchdowns.

