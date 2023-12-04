Clemson adds PWO commitment from in-state WR

|
Clemson adds PWO commitment from Chase Byrd
|
Greer WR
Chase Byrd has accepted a preferred walk-on offer from Clemson.
He had an offer from Maryland as well as Columbia, Limestone, Morehouse and North Greenville. As a senior, Byrd recorded 43 catches from 684 yards with 11 touchdowns. As a junior he added 57 receptions for 884 yards and 8 more touchdowns. Video as Greer WR Chase Byrd announces his commitment to play at #Clemson. @ChaseByrd13 @GreerRecruits pic.twitter.com/duZwRnMLGD HOMEEE 100% 🐅🐅🐅 #ALLIN @ChadSimmons_ @lukewinstel @On3Recruits @RivalsFriedman pic.twitter.com/H6EDy4iLKl
Video as Greer WR Chase Byrd announces his commitment to play at #Clemson. @ChaseByrd13 @GreerRecruits pic.twitter.com/duZwRnMLGD— Trey Stewart (@treyatcitizen) December 4, 2023
HOMEEE 100% 🐅🐅🐅 #ALLIN @ChadSimmons_ @lukewinstel @On3Recruits @RivalsFriedman pic.twitter.com/H6EDy4iLKl— Chase Byrd (@ChaseByrd13) December 4, 2023
