Clemson 2027 QB offer Peyton Houston named top signal caller for Rivals camp stops
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  6 hours ago
Peyton Houston - Quarterback
TigerNet: (4.70)

Height: 6-0   Weight: 198   Hometown: Shreveport, LA (Evangel Christian Academy HS)   Class: 2027
ESPN:
#53 Overall, #1 QB-PP, #5 LA
Rivals:
#44 Overall, #6 QB, #5 LA
24/7:
#200 Overall, #14 QB, #10 LA

Clemson's lone quarterback offer continues to raise his stock.

2027 four-star quarterback Peyton Houston of Shreveport (LA) Evangel Christian Academy recently picked up an offer from the Tigers, cementing himself as one of the top options for this program.

Houston has continued to shine on the national stage, being named the top quarterback of the Rivals regional camp stops. Along that list is Teddy Jarrard, who also camped at Clemson and is a candidate for an offer.

