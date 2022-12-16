CLEMSON RECRUITING

Peter Woods leads Clemson's class for 2023 with 5-star status and a No. 9 overall ranking, as the No. 1-rated DT.
Peter Woods leads Clemson's class for 2023 with 5-star status and a No. 9 overall ranking, as the No. 1-rated DT.

Clemson 2023 recruiting class ranks in ESPN top-10 going into early signing period
by - 2022 Dec 16, Fri 09:29
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2023 Top Targets
Peter Woods Photo
Peter Woods - Defensive Line
TigerNet: (4.80)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 270   Hometown: Alabaster, AL (Thompson HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#9 Overall, #1 DT, #2 AL
Rivals:
#54 Overall, #2 DT, #7 AL
24/7:
#59 Overall, #7 DL, #6 AL

ESPN released its latest 2023 team recruiting rankings on Friday going into the start of the early signing period next Wednesday ($).

Clemson checks in at No. 10 on the list with nine of its 24 commitments in the ESPN300.

The Tigers' class is led by 5-star defensive tackle Peter Woods there, who rates No. 9 overall and the No. 1 DT. QB Christopher Vizzina is the top offensive pledge with his highest ranking of the three traditional recruiting sites (No. 38).

Clemson's class ranks second-best within the ACC, trailing a No. 4-ranked Miami Hurricanes program, which has 14 ESPN300 pledges now.

Alabama leads the way with 19 ESPN300 commits, followed by Georgia (17) and Notre Dame (16), with Texas (12) rounding out the top-5.

Clemson's remaining ESPN300 members are DL Vic Burley (76), OL Harris Sewell (85), LB Jamal Anderson (130), DL Tomarrion Parker (133), OL Zechariah Owens (140), DL Stephiylan Green (228) and DE David Ojiegbe (245).

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Former Clemson DB signs with another pro league
Former Clemson DB signs with another pro league
Clemson 2023 recruiting class ranks in ESPN top-10 going into early signing period
Clemson 2023 recruiting class ranks in ESPN top-10 going into early signing period
WATCH: Myles Murphy 2022 regular season highlights
WATCH: Myles Murphy 2022 regular season highlights
Former Clemson RB cut by NFL team
Former Clemson RB cut by NFL team
2023 Recruit Quick Search - 126 Recruits (107 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 4 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest