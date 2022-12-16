Clemson 2023 recruiting class ranks in ESPN top-10 going into early signing period

ESPN released its latest 2023 team recruiting rankings on Friday going into the start of the early signing period next Wednesday ($).

Clemson checks in at No. 10 on the list with nine of its 24 commitments in the ESPN300.

The Tigers' class is led by 5-star defensive tackle Peter Woods there, who rates No. 9 overall and the No. 1 DT. QB Christopher Vizzina is the top offensive pledge with his highest ranking of the three traditional recruiting sites (No. 38).

Clemson's class ranks second-best within the ACC, trailing a No. 4-ranked Miami Hurricanes program, which has 14 ESPN300 pledges now.

Alabama leads the way with 19 ESPN300 commits, followed by Georgia (17) and Notre Dame (16), with Texas (12) rounding out the top-5.

Clemson's remaining ESPN300 members are DL Vic Burley (76), OL Harris Sewell (85), LB Jamal Anderson (130), DL Tomarrion Parker (133), OL Zechariah Owens (140), DL Stephiylan Green (228) and DE David Ojiegbe (245).