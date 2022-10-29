Local playmaker commits to Clemson

BREAKING

Misun Kelly brings Clemson's class to 21 pledges and he could make an impact on offense or defense in college.

Breaking: Local playmaker Misun Kelley commits to Clemson
by - 2022 Oct 29, Sat 15:03
Misun Kelley - Athlete
TigerNet: (3.33)

Height: 5-10   Weight: 170   Hometown: Central, SC (D W Daniel HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#79 ATH, #14 SC
Rivals:
#91 DB, #5 SC
24/7:
#79 CB, #12 SC

Clemson went back to its backyard for another pledge on Saturday.

2023 Daniel (SC) athlete Misun Kelley (5-10 170) announced a commitment to Clemson.

Kelley committed to Virginia Tech in early September and decommitted a month later, adding a Clemson offer publicly within a day. He visited most recently for the Clemson-Syracuse game.

"It was a pretty amazing situation for me," Kelley told the Anderson Independent Mail. "I grew up around Clemson, it's like a dream come true. I feel like every athlete has their dream school they want an offer from. So, I felt pretty amazing since like, I've been working for this. I've been working toward being able to play D1 football at a big level like Clemson."

While listed as a cornerback by most recruiting sites, Kelley has said Clemson is looking at him for defensive back or wide receiver, particularly in the slot.

Clemson’s class is up to 21 commits now and ranks 10th in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings.

In stats updated so far this season, Kelley had tallied 713 all-purpose yards with eight touchdowns and two interceptions and four passes defensed.

As a junior, he posted 726 receiving yards with ten touchdowns, 113 rushing yards, and 24 tackles, including three for loss. In the return game, he averaged 19.4 yards per kick return. As a sophomore, he had 27 tackles and six interceptions.

He is a Shrine Bowl selection.

