2025 Bennettsville, S.C. defensive back Jakarrion Kenan announced a commitment to Clemson and signed on Wednesday. He is rated as high as a Top 15 prospect out of the Palmetto State (14; 247Sports). On3 rates him as a 4-star prospect. Kenan was previously committed to Rutgers up to October and made visits to NC State, Virginia and Virginia Tech this fall. Kenan camped at Clemson this summer. Clemson suffered three decommitments in the secondary over the 2025 class recruitment with Tae Harris (Georgia Tech), Graceson Littleton (Texas) and Jordan Young (Michigan). Clemson's 2025 class is at 15 members now and ranked 26th in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings as of Wednesday afternoon. Clemson bio Versatile contributor in both North Carolina and South Carolina during prep career In High School: Ranked as a four-star prospect by On3, which listed him as the nation’s 28th-best safety and the ninth-best player in the state of South Carolina … rated by 247Sports as the 47th-best safety and 14th-best player in South Carolina … listed by Rivals as the No. 58 safety in the nation and the 18th-best player in the state … ranked as the 22nd-best player in South Carolina by ESPN … spent his final season at Marlboro County after playing previously at Clinton High School in North Carolina … made contributions in all three phases in helping Clinton to a 15-1 record and a berth in the NCHSAA 2A state title game in 2023 … credited with 22 catches for 538 yards and eight touchdowns offensively, and contributed four interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery on defense … blocked both a punt and an extra point in a state semifinal win … also ran track, qualifying for state in the 110-meter hurdles as a junior … initially committed to Rutgers but committed to Clemson on the first day of the early signing period, Dec. 4, 2024 … played for coach Cory Johnson at both Clinton and Marlboro County. Personal: Born May 9, 2007 … name pronounced “JUH-car-ee-ahn KEY-ninn.” More on Jakarrion ⬇️ #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/oMFkXAGpmF — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 4, 2024

