Zechariah Owens could be protecting 5-star QB commit Christopher Vizzina's blindside in the future (Owens Instagram photo).
Elite lineman commits to Clemson
by - 2022 Jul 4, Mon 15:01
Zechariah Owens Photo
Zechariah Owens - Offensive Tackle
TigerNet: (4.48)

Height: 6-5   Weight: 365   Hometown: Mcdonough, GA (Eagle's Landing Christian HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#135 Overall, #17 OT, #14 GA
Rivals:
#182 Overall, #21 OL, #14 GA
24/7:
#67 Overall, #8 OT, #5 GA

Clemson's star-studded 2023 group added more strength on the offensive line on Monday.

Four-star 2023 Mcdonough, Georgia offensive tackle Zechariah Owens (6-7 350) announced his commitment to the Tigers over Penn State.

Owens is rated as high as a top-100 prospect overall (67) and top-5 in Georgia (4) by 247Sports.

He is a second top-100 prospect to pledge to the Tigers in the last week, joining 4-star offensive guard Harris Sewell out of Odessa, Texas.

Clemson is fourth in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings with more target announcements to come this week with 4-star DE Keldric Faulk on Tuesday and 5-star DL Peter Woods on July 8.

Owens first received his Clemson offer in March.

