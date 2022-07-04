|
Elite lineman commits to Clemson
|2022 Jul 4, Mon 15:01-
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-5 Weight: 365 Hometown: Mcdonough, GA (Eagle's Landing Christian HS) Class: 2023
#135 Overall, #17 OT, #14 GA
#182 Overall, #21 OL, #14 GA
#67 Overall, #8 OT, #5 GA
Clemson's star-studded 2023 group added more strength on the offensive line on Monday.
Four-star 2023 Mcdonough, Georgia offensive tackle Zechariah Owens (6-7 350) announced his commitment to the Tigers over Penn State.
Owens is rated as high as a top-100 prospect overall (67) and top-5 in Georgia (4) by 247Sports.
He is a second top-100 prospect to pledge to the Tigers in the last week, joining 4-star offensive guard Harris Sewell out of Odessa, Texas.
Clemson is fourth in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings with more target announcements to come this week with 4-star DE Keldric Faulk on Tuesday and 5-star DL Peter Woods on July 8.
Owens first received his Clemson offer in March.
July 4, 2022
Great day to be a Clemson Tiger!!! #We2Deep23 pic.twitter.com/jGsYqQSxzx— Coach Thomas Austin (@Coach__TA) July 4, 2022
Oline gonna be scary ?? ??#GoTigers?????? https://t.co/RuQ6Ybpc7s— AJ Hoffler (@yungajh) July 4, 2022
MY GUYYYYYYY ????? https://t.co/wv1hRcYBYq pic.twitter.com/S1K6dtyiZr— Christopher Vizzina (@vizzina2) July 4, 2022