Clemson picks up Alabama RB signing for 2023 class

Jamarius Haynes Running Back

Height: 6-0 Weight: 185 Hometown: Roanoke, AL (Handley HS) Class: 2023 ESPN: NR Rivals:

Clemson picked up a Signing Day addition to the 2023 class for the backfield.

Three-star Roanoke Alabama 2023 running back Jamarius Haynes signed on with the Tigers on Wednesday to bring the class to 26 members.

Haynes rushed for 476 yards and five touchdowns in one game this season to establish his place in the Alabama state record books.

He received a Clemson offer on Oct. 22, 2022.

Haynes made an official visit for the South Carolina game.

“The coaches stood out. Each and every coach meet and greet you when you come in,” Haynes said of the visit. “They have a great attitude and I have a connection with just about every coach now. They said I could be great for the team. Coach Swinney said what he liked about me was that I was just unique.”

Washington State was Haynes’ offer reported FBS offer when Clemson offered and Georgia Tech followed this month among Power 5 schools.

He joins MaxPreps SC player of the year Jarvis Green for 2023 RB commitments. Haynes is a summer enrollee.

He is the 26th expected signee for the Clemson class, which ranks 10th in the 247Sports Team Composite Rankings currently.

Clemson bio

In High School: Recorded 251 carries for 2,669 yards and 37 touchdowns in 24 games from 2021-22, averaging an incredible 10.6 yards per carry across those two seasons … also added 19 catches for 268 yards in that span … posted 1,888 yards on just 177 carries (10.7 avg.) and scored 27 touchdowns as a senior in 2022… had at least 100 yards in each of first five games and at least 100 in four of his last five … rushed for 476 yards, the second-most in a game in Alabama high school history, on 30 carries against Jacksonville in a matchup of two of Class 4A’s top five teams … scored five touchdowns in that game, all covering at least 52 yards (96, 58, 52, 72, 54) … that performance trailed only Tony Dixon’s 531-yard game in 2003 in state annals … in the state playoffs, rushed 25 times for 231 yards and four touchdowns against T.R. Miller and then had 217 yards and two scores on 30 carries (including a 96-yard touchdown run) against Montgomery Catholic … also had 167 yards in his first playoff game that year, giving him 67 carries for 615 yards and 10 touchdowns, an average of 205 yards and three touchdowns, across three playoff games … averaged 9.2 yards a rush in those three games … helped Handley High to an 11-2 record and the third round of the playoffs … as a junior, rushed 74 times for 781 yards (10.6 avg.) and 10 scores … totaled 15 carries for 237 yards and three scores vs. Munford … rushed 10 times for 185 yards and two scores vs. Cherokee County … played for Larry Strain at Handley High … wore No. 4.

Personal: Born Jan. 21, 2005 … signed with the Clemson program on Dec. 21, 2022 … expected to enroll at Clemson in summer 2023.