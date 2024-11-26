Clemson lands its quarterback for the 2025 recruiting cycle

Chris Denson, a 3-star quarterback out of Plant City (FL) announced his commitment to Clemson Tuesday at noon. He had been committed to Coastal Carolina since April. Minnesota and Pitt were two of his biggest offers, but he also held offers from the likes of South Florida and Arkansas St.

As a senior, he completed 142 of 217 passes for 2,334 yards with 28 touchdowns and just three interceptions. He also tallied 113 carries for 1159 yards (an average of 11.9 yards per carry) with 12 touchdowns.

As a junior in 2023, Denson was the Florida FACA 4M Player of the Year. He posted a 6-5 record in his first season at Plant City, completing 135 of 209 passes (64.4%) for 2,147 yards with 26 TD and 8 INT. He also ran for 688 yards and three touchdowns.

Denson’s team, Plant City, lost in the Florida state playoffs last weekend, but he put on a show with Clemson coaches on hand. West Orange defeated Plant City 26-25, but Denson rushed for 235 yards and a touchdown while picking up 13.1 yards per carry. He also threw for 202 yards and two touchdowns on only 19 passes.

Clemson needed a quarterback for the 2025 cycle after Blake Hebert flipped to Notre Dame in October.