|
Breaking: Clemson lands its quarterback for the 2025 recruiting cycle
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-1 Weight: 175 Hometown: Plant City, FL (Plant City HS) Class: 2025
#22 QB-DT, #134 FL
#– Overall, #– QB-DT, #– FL
#57 QB, #122 FL
Clemson has its quarterback for the 2025 recruiting cycle.
Chris Denson, a 3-star quarterback out of Plant City (FL) announced his commitment to Clemson Tuesday at noon. He had been committed to Coastal Carolina since April. Minnesota and Pitt were two of his biggest offers, but he also held offers from the likes of South Florida and Arkansas St. As a senior, he completed 142 of 217 passes for 2,334 yards with 28 touchdowns and just three interceptions. He also tallied 113 carries for 1159 yards (an average of 11.9 yards per carry) with 12 touchdowns. As a junior in 2023, Denson was the Florida FACA 4M Player of the Year. He posted a 6-5 record in his first season at Plant City, completing 135 of 209 passes (64.4%) for 2,147 yards with 26 TD and 8 INT. He also ran for 688 yards and three touchdowns. Denson’s team, Plant City, lost in the Florida state playoffs last weekend, but he put on a show with Clemson coaches on hand. West Orange defeated Plant City 26-25, but Denson rushed for 235 yards and a touchdown while picking up 13.1 yards per carry. He also threw for 202 yards and two touchdowns on only 19 passes. Clemson needed a quarterback for the 2025 cycle after Blake Hebert flipped to Notre Dame in October. Senior Season Stats 🚨🚨🚨 : 47-28 Round 1 W ! GO TIGERS 🐅🧡💜 !!! @ClemsonFB @CoachGRiley @TajhB10 @Clements_TJC @joshjwall16 @CoachZachFulmer @Coach_Grisham @QBcoach1 @CJBennett_08 @TomLoy247 @JohnGarcia_Jr @ChadSimmons_ @polk_way @H2_Recruiting @Andrew_Ivins @Coachwbbaker @_housecall pic.twitter.com/pd6XZrBJDa
2,334 PASSING YARDS (142/217)
65% Comp
28 TD / 3 INT
1,159 RUSHING YARDS
12 TD @PlantCityFB @Coachwbbaker @QBcoach1 @CJBennett_08 @polk_way @H2_Recruiting @_housecall @TomLoy247
Full Season 🎥
⬇️https://t.co/oitzL5DsiL
STATS: 246 Passing Yards/17/25/ 1 TD
106 Rushing Yards , 1 TD @PlantCityFB @CJBennett_08 @QBcoach1 @H2_Recruiting @polk_way @Coachwbbaker @_housecall @TomLoy247 https://t.co/lmVGZYD5iM
Chris Denson, a 3-star quarterback out of Plant City (FL) announced his commitment to Clemson Tuesday at noon. He had been committed to Coastal Carolina since April. Minnesota and Pitt were two of his biggest offers, but he also held offers from the likes of South Florida and Arkansas St.
As a senior, he completed 142 of 217 passes for 2,334 yards with 28 touchdowns and just three interceptions. He also tallied 113 carries for 1159 yards (an average of 11.9 yards per carry) with 12 touchdowns.
As a junior in 2023, Denson was the Florida FACA 4M Player of the Year. He posted a 6-5 record in his first season at Plant City, completing 135 of 209 passes (64.4%) for 2,147 yards with 26 TD and 8 INT. He also ran for 688 yards and three touchdowns.
Denson’s team, Plant City, lost in the Florida state playoffs last weekend, but he put on a show with Clemson coaches on hand. West Orange defeated Plant City 26-25, but Denson rushed for 235 yards and a touchdown while picking up 13.1 yards per carry. He also threw for 202 yards and two touchdowns on only 19 passes.
Clemson needed a quarterback for the 2025 cycle after Blake Hebert flipped to Notre Dame in October.
Senior Season Stats 🚨🚨🚨 :
47-28 Round 1 W !
GO TIGERS 🐅🧡💜 !!! @ClemsonFB @CoachGRiley @TajhB10 @Clements_TJC @joshjwall16 @CoachZachFulmer @Coach_Grisham @QBcoach1 @CJBennett_08 @TomLoy247 @JohnGarcia_Jr @ChadSimmons_ @polk_way @H2_Recruiting @Andrew_Ivins @Coachwbbaker @_housecall pic.twitter.com/pd6XZrBJDa— Chris Denson (@chrisdenson03) November 26, 2024
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now
- Updated Clemson Playoff ranking projection, CFP chances on ESPN after insane Saturday
- Clemson vaults up latest AP Top 25
- Dabo Swinney addresses South Carolina, Black Friday kickoff decision
- Clemson's latest College Football Playoff ranking revealed
- Clemson WR to have surgery, out for season
- Clemson jumps up latest Coaches Poll
- Brent Venables says his wife's cancer has returned
- Clemson announces players expected out for The Citadel game
- Playoff Chair breaks down difference between Tigers and Gamecocks, credits Klubnik
- Dabo Swinney on CFB: "We basically have an SEC-Big Ten Invitational"
- Copyright © 1995 - 2024 TigerNet. Disclaimer and Privacy Statement
- About
- Contact Us
- FAQ
- Advertise with Us
- >> UPGRADE! <<