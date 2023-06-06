|
Clemson lands 5-star WR commitment Bryant Wesco
|2023 Jun 6, Tue 19:01-
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-2 Weight: 170 Hometown: Midlothian, TX (Midlothian HS) Class: 2024
#23 Overall, #5 WR, #7 TX
#165 Overall, #21 WR, #31 TX
#9 Overall, #3 WR, #1 TX
'WRU' is flexing some muscle.
Five-star Midlothian, Texas receiver Bryant Wesco announced a commitment to Clemson on Tuesday evening. He is a Top 10 prospect in the country and the No. 3 receiver overall according to 247Sports. Wesco is a second Clemson wide receiver commitment for the 2024 class and a second of the day, joining 4-star Tampa prospect TJ Moore. Wesco is the 11th pledge total for the class and brings the Tigers past Florida State for eighth in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings. Clemson started the week in 22nd. Wesco received a Clemson offer on a visit in March. He totaled 56 catches for 1,072 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior. Wesco’s last top schools list also featured Nebraska, TCU, Oklahoma, Colorado, Texas, LSU and Arkansas. The last 5-star receiver to sign with Clemson, according to 247Sports’ own rankings, was Derion Kendrick from the 2018 class, who eventually moved to cornerback and finished his career at Georgia. Deon Cain in the 2015 group was the last before Kendrick and Sammy Watkins before that in 2011. Wesco was among the visitors from Clemson’s big official visit weekend in early June.
Five-star Midlothian, Texas receiver Bryant Wesco announced a commitment to Clemson on Tuesday evening.
He is a Top 10 prospect in the country and the No. 3 receiver overall according to 247Sports.
Wesco is a second Clemson wide receiver commitment for the 2024 class and a second of the day, joining 4-star Tampa prospect TJ Moore.
Wesco is the 11th pledge total for the class and brings the Tigers past Florida State for eighth in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings. Clemson started the week in 22nd.
Wesco received a Clemson offer on a visit in March.
He totaled 56 catches for 1,072 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior.
Wesco’s last top schools list also featured Nebraska, TCU, Oklahoma, Colorado, Texas, LSU and Arkansas.
The last 5-star receiver to sign with Clemson, according to 247Sports’ own rankings, was Derion Kendrick from the 2018 class, who eventually moved to cornerback and finished his career at Georgia. Deon Cain in the 2015 group was the last before Kendrick and Sammy Watkins before that in 2011.
Wesco was among the visitors from Clemson’s big official visit weekend in early June.
June 6, 2023
One of my favorite prospects regardless of position in this cycle. Outstanding combination of length, short area quickness, and lower body explosiveness. Just scratching the surface. Bounce reminds me of Tee Higgins. #Clemson and this WR corps are going to be a problem. https://t.co/Lke2TLUsTJ— Cooper Petagna (@cpetagna247) June 6, 2023
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now
- LOOK: Deshaun Watson in attendance for Clemson-Tennessee
- Clemson commit says big news is on the way with the 2024 class
- Swinney Camp Insider: Clemson legacy and big-time QB recruit highlight first session
- Tigers pile on late to beat Bison and win game one of Clemson Regional
- PHOTO GALLERY: Tiger Walk Construction Update
- Clemson DL Peter Woods signs NIL deal
- Vols send Tigers to the loser's bracket in extra innings thriller
- Tigers begin NCAA Regional action versus Lipscomb
- Former Clemson QB signs with new pro team
- Tigers fall short against Charlotte as season comes to a quiet end
- Copyright © 1995 - 2022 TigerNet. Disclaimer and Privacy Statement
- About
- Contact Us
- FAQ
- Advertise with Us
- >> UPGRADE! <<