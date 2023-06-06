Clemson lands 5-star WR commitment

Five-star Midlothian, Texas receiver Bryant Wesco announced a commitment to Clemson on Tuesday evening.

He is a Top 10 prospect in the country and the No. 3 receiver overall according to 247Sports.

Wesco is a second Clemson wide receiver commitment for the 2024 class and a second of the day, joining 4-star Tampa prospect TJ Moore.

Wesco is the 11th pledge total for the class and brings the Tigers past Florida State for eighth in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings. Clemson started the week in 22nd.

Wesco received a Clemson offer on a visit in March.

He totaled 56 catches for 1,072 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior.

Wesco’s last top schools list also featured Nebraska, TCU, Oklahoma, Colorado, Texas, LSU and Arkansas.

The last 5-star receiver to sign with Clemson, according to 247Sports’ own rankings, was Derion Kendrick from the 2018 class, who eventually moved to cornerback and finished his career at Georgia. Deon Cain in the 2015 group was the last before Kendrick and Sammy Watkins before that in 2011.

Wesco was among the visitors from Clemson’s big official visit weekend in early June.