4-star lineman announces re-commitment to Clemson

Breaking: 4-star lineman Zechariah Owens announces re-commitment to Clemson

Zechariah Owens Offensive Tackle

Height: 6-5 Weight: 365 Hometown: Mcdonough, GA (Eagle's Landing Christian HS) Class: 2023

#139 Overall, #17 OL, #11 GA #139 Overall, #17 OL, #11 GA Rivals:

#188 Overall, #20 OL, #14 GA #188 Overall, #20 OL, #14 GA 24/7:

#121 Overall, #16 OT, #10 GA #121 Overall, #16 OT, #10 GA 6-5365Mcdonough, GA (Eagle's Landing Christian HS)2023

A top 2023 prospect has reconsidered his recruitment and recommitted to the Tigers.

Four-star McDonough, Georgia offensive lineman Zechariah Owens announced the news after a decommitment last week and a visit to the Clemson-FSU game in Tallahassee over the weekend.

"After a long time of thinking, praying and reconsidering, my family and I have decided that I will stay and continue to be committed to Clemson University. Thank the Clemson coaching staff and my fellow teammates for sticking beside me through this and also I want to thank everyone for reaching out to my family and I through this process but with that being said I'm 1000% ALLIN."

"And I just want to personally say again (that) I thank every school and fan base for having my back, but I hope y'all respect my decision. This wasn't easy on my own."

Owens picked up a Clemson offer in early March and committed originally on July 4.

He is rated as high as the No. 121 overall prospect (247Sports).

Clemson ranks eighth in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings.

