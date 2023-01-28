Breaking: 4-star DL commits to Clemson

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Champ Thompson Defensive Line TigerNet: (4.40) (4.40)

Height: 6-3 Weight: 275 Hometown: Norcross, GA (Meadowcreek HS) Class: 2024 ESPN:

#231 Overall, #11 DT, #33 GA #231 Overall, #11 DT, #33 GA Rivals:

#219 Overall, #15 DE, #33 GA #219 Overall, #15 DE, #33 GA 24/7:

#32 DL, #41 GA #32 DL, #41 GA 6-3275Norcross, GA (Meadowcreek HS)2024

The 'Champ' is coming home to Tiger Town.

2024 Clemson defensive lineman Champ Thompson from Norcross, GA (Meadowcreek HS) has committed to Clemson on Saturday night.

“First I want to thank God for giving me the talent and ability to play this beautiful game of football,” Thompson said via Twitter. “Next, I want to thank my parents for helping me become the young man I am today. I want to thank the Meadowcreek high school football coaching staff, especially coach Bryant Harrison, and my former head coach Jason Carrera for believing in me as well as every coach that has had a chance to coach me and have an impact on my life.

“With that being said, I want to announce that I have made the decision to commit to Clemson University to further my academic and athletic career.”

He announced a Clemson offer on 6/11/22 while at Dabo Swinney Camp.