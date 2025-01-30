CLEMSON RECRUITING

Ben Boulware is now the next member on Clemson's staff to No. 1-rated LB Xavier Griffin.
Ben Boulware visits with no. 1 rated LB, USC commit
by - Correspondent - 2025 Jan 30 10:03
Xavier Griffin Photo
Xavier Griffin - Linebacker
Height: 6-3   Weight: 200   Hometown: Gainesville, GA (Gainesville HS)   Class: 2026
#23 Overall, #3 LB, #3 GA
#42 Overall, #2 WDE, #7 GA
#8 Overall, #1 LB, #1 GA

Clemson continues to put in work for one linebacker committed elsewhere.

Xavier Griffin of Gainesville (GA) is currently committed to USC, but that hasn't stopped other teams from putting together a powerful sales pitch to sway him.

Earlier in January, Mickey Conn took a trip to see the top-rated linebacker, and Ben Boulware is now the next member on Clemson's staff to see him.

Boulware's more active role on the recruiting trail has given him this opportunity, and Florida State and Ohio State also paid Griffin a Wednesday visit.

