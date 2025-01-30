|
Ben Boulware visits with no. 1 rated LB, USC commit
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-3 Weight: 200 Hometown: Gainesville, GA (Gainesville HS) Class: 2026
#23 Overall, #3 LB, #3 GA
#42 Overall, #2 WDE, #7 GA
#8 Overall, #1 LB, #1 GA
Clemson continues to put in work for one linebacker committed elsewhere.
Xavier Griffin of Gainesville (GA) is currently committed to USC, but that hasn't stopped other teams from putting together a powerful sales pitch to sway him. Earlier in January, Mickey Conn took a trip to see the top-rated linebacker, and Ben Boulware is now the next member on Clemson's staff to see him. Boulware's more active role on the recruiting trail has given him this opportunity, and Florida State and Ohio State also paid Griffin a Wednesday visit. Thank you @FSUFootball , @OhioStateFB , and @ClemsonFB for coming through @RecruitTheG today and showing us love!! @Coach_Norvell @JLaurinaitis55 @benboulware7 pic.twitter.com/tLDsCEG701
Xavier Griffin of Gainesville (GA) is currently committed to USC, but that hasn't stopped other teams from putting together a powerful sales pitch to sway him.
Earlier in January, Mickey Conn took a trip to see the top-rated linebacker, and Ben Boulware is now the next member on Clemson's staff to see him.
Boulware's more active role on the recruiting trail has given him this opportunity, and Florida State and Ohio State also paid Griffin a Wednesday visit.
Thank you @FSUFootball , @OhioStateFB , and @ClemsonFB for coming through @RecruitTheG today and showing us love!! @Coach_Norvell @JLaurinaitis55 @benboulware7 pic.twitter.com/tLDsCEG701— Xavier Griffin (@zay_social) January 30, 2025
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now
- Clemson's 2025 football schedule released
- Big first half, first NFL TD for Clemson pro in NFC Championship
- ESPN analyst on early 2025 outlook: 'Honestly, Clemson should be No. 1'
- Former Clemson standout passes away
- New Tigers defensive coordinator talks Clemson transfer portal philosophy
- Will Shipley on his first NFL touchdown: "It's just a dream come true"
- Clemson finishes strong to power past Virginia Tech
- Clemson returns to Top 25 ranking
- Clemson left out of ESPN early 2025 Playoff prediction
- Clemson Baseball to sell beer at games this season
- Copyright © 1995 - 2024 TigerNet. Disclaimer and Privacy Statement
- About
- Contact Us
- FAQ
- Advertise with Us
- >> UPGRADE! <<