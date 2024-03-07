Two Clemson pledges make big moves in 247Sports rankings update

|
Amare Adams, Isaiah Campbell make big moves in 247Sports rankings update
|
Height: 6-3 Weight: 290 Hometown: Florence, SC (South Florence HS) Class: 2025
#82 Overall, #4 DT, #1 SC
#85 Overall, #4 DT, #1 SC
#39 Overall, #6 DL, #1 SC
Two Clemson D-line pledges made big moves in 247Sports'
latest 2025 prospect rankings.
Florence defensive line commit and Palmetto State No. 1 player Amare Adams jumped 70 spots to No. 39 overall, and Durham, North Carolina defensive line commit Isaiah Campbell vaulted 30 spots to No. 37 overall. Norfolk, Virginia edge defender commit Ari Watford completes the trio of Top 50 pledges, at No. 50. The remaining Top247 commits are running back Gideon Davidson (87), offensive lineman Brayden Jacobs (123) and offensive lineman Easton Ware (189). For Top247 targets with Clemson Crystal Ball predictions, four-star Monroe, North Carolina safety Jordan Young is up to No. 29 overall (No. 2 safety) and four-star Atlanta, Georgia cornerback Jontae Gilbert is No. 120 overall (No. 13 CB). Charlotte offensive tackle David Sanders Jr. is No. 2 overall and No. 1 at his position, and he recently included Clemson in his top schools, with a report from 247Sports recently that the Tigers may lead. New No. 7 overall and No. 1 defensive lineman Elijah Griffin also had Clemson in a recent top schools list. The Tigers are No. 2 in the 2025 247Sports Team Composite Rankings and No. 3 in 247Sports' own rankings. Notre Dame is the unanimous No. 1 between those rankings, with LSU at No. 2 in the non-Composite team ranking.
