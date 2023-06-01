CLEMSON RECRUITING

Clemson went back to Highland Home (Al) for another 2025 offer with edge defender CJ May.
Clemson went back to Highland Home (Al) for another 2025 offer with edge defender CJ May.

Alabama defender picks up Clemson offer
by - 2023 Jun 1, Thu 14:43
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2024 Top Targets
CJ May - Defensive End
TigerNet: (3.85)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 215   Hometown: Highland Home, AL (Highland Home HS)   Class: 2025
ESPN:
#273 Overall, #25 DE, #14 AL
24/7:
#165 Overall, #9 Edge, #14 AL

2025 Highland Home, Alabama CJ May announced a Clemson offer on Thursday.

"#AGTG!! I'm extremely Blessed to receive (a/an) offer from @ClemsonFB!!" May said.

May is rated as high as a 4-star prospect and the No. 9 edge defender (247Sports).

He is a second 2025 offer from Highland Home, joining fellow edge defender Jakaleb Faulk.

May also reports offers from Arkansas, Georgia, Penn State, Notre Dame, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson offers No. 1 Palmetto State recruit
Clemson offers No. 1 Palmetto State recruit
4-star Alabama defender picks up Clemson offer
4-star Alabama defender picks up Clemson offer
4-star Sunshine State athlete picks up Clemson offer
4-star Sunshine State athlete picks up Clemson offer
Highly-rated New Jersey linebacker picks up Clemson offer
Highly-rated New Jersey linebacker picks up Clemson offer
2024 Recruit Quick Search - 90 Recruits (59 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week