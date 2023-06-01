|
Alabama defender picks up Clemson offer
|2023 Jun 1, Thu 14:43-
|
CJ May - Defensive End
TigerNet:
(3.85)
Height: 6-4 Weight: 215 Hometown: Highland Home, AL (Highland Home HS) Class: 2025
#165 Overall, #9 Edge, #14 AL
2025 Highland Home, Alabama
CJ May announced a Clemson offer on Thursday.
"#AGTG!! I'm extremely Blessed to receive (a/an) offer from @ClemsonFB!!" May said. May is rated as high as a 4-star prospect and the No. 9 edge defender (247Sports). He is a second 2025 offer from Highland Home, joining fellow edge defender Jakaleb Faulk. May also reports offers from Arkansas, Georgia, Penn State, Notre Dame, South Carolina and Tennessee.
"#AGTG!! I'm extremely Blessed to receive (a/an) offer from @ClemsonFB!!" May said.
May is rated as high as a 4-star prospect and the No. 9 edge defender (247Sports).
He is a second 2025 offer from Highland Home, joining fellow edge defender Jakaleb Faulk.
May also reports offers from Arkansas, Georgia, Penn State, Notre Dame, South Carolina and Tennessee.
#AGTG!! I'm extremely Blessed to receive (a/an) offer from @ClemsonFB 🐅!! @coachski_ #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/5EtnTIm29D— CJ "Slim Reaper🃏" MAY (@CJMAY0) June 1, 2023
Tags: Clemson Football, CJ May, Jakaleb Faulk
|
