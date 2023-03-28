5-star WR has Clemson in his top schools

Five-star Lilburn, Georgia wide receiver Mike Matthews produced a top-12 list with Clemson on it Tuesday.

Also in the mix for Matthews are Alabama, Tennessee, LSU, Michigan, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Ohio State, Georgia, Auburn, Colorado and Southern Cal.

Matthews visited for the Clemson-La Tech game last fall.

He has been rated as an athlete by different recruiting sites but recently was ranked the No. 4 wide receiver in the 2024 class and the No. 10 prospect overall by 247Sports.

The All-State selection tallied 48 catches for 1,030 yards and nine scores last year, adding an interception from the defensive side as well.