5-star WR has Clemson in his top schools

5-star WR Mike Matthews has Clemson in his top schools
by - 2023 Mar 28, Tue 22:12
Mike Matthews - Athlete
TigerNet: (5.00)

Height: 6-1   Weight: 180   Hometown: Lilburn, GA (Parkview HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN:
#8 Overall, #1 S, #2 GA
Rivals:
#7 Overall, #1 ATH, #2 GA
24/7:
#10 Overall, #4 WR, #2 GA

One of the nation's top prospects has Clemson in his latest top schools list.

Five-star Lilburn, Georgia wide receiver Mike Matthews produced a top-12 list with Clemson on it Tuesday.

Also in the mix for Matthews are Alabama, Tennessee, LSU, Michigan, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Ohio State, Georgia, Auburn, Colorado and Southern Cal.

Matthews visited for the Clemson-La Tech game last fall.

He has been rated as an athlete by different recruiting sites but recently was ranked the No. 4 wide receiver in the 2024 class and the No. 10 prospect overall by 247Sports.

The All-State selection tallied 48 catches for 1,030 yards and nine scores last year, adding an interception from the defensive side as well.

