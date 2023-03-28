5-star WR has Clemson in his top schools

|
5-star WR Mike Matthews has Clemson in his top schools
Height: 6-1 Weight: 180 Hometown: Lilburn, GA (Parkview HS) Class: 2024
#8 Overall, #1 S, #2 GA
#7 Overall, #1 ATH, #2 GA
#10 Overall, #4 WR, #2 GA
One of the nation's top prospects has Clemson in his latest top schools list.
Five-star Lilburn, Georgia wide receiver Mike Matthews produced a top-12 list with Clemson on it Tuesday. Also in the mix for Matthews are Alabama, Tennessee, LSU, Michigan, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Ohio State, Georgia, Auburn, Colorado and Southern Cal. Matthews visited for the Clemson-La Tech game last fall. He has been rated as an athlete by different recruiting sites but recently was ranked the No. 4 wide receiver in the 2024 class and the No. 10 prospect overall by 247Sports. The All-State selection tallied 48 catches for 1,030 yards and nine scores last year, adding an interception from the defensive side as well. I had a great time at Clemson game over the weekend. Thank you for all the hospitality!🐅 @ClemsonFB @CoachConn @ParkviewFB @WesleyGoodwin #GoTigers pic.twitter.com/uiCFdGMJ4P
Five-star Lilburn, Georgia wide receiver Mike Matthews produced a top-12 list with Clemson on it Tuesday.
Also in the mix for Matthews are Alabama, Tennessee, LSU, Michigan, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Ohio State, Georgia, Auburn, Colorado and Southern Cal.
Matthews visited for the Clemson-La Tech game last fall.
He has been rated as an athlete by different recruiting sites but recently was ranked the No. 4 wide receiver in the 2024 class and the No. 10 prospect overall by 247Sports.
The All-State selection tallied 48 catches for 1,030 yards and nine scores last year, adding an interception from the defensive side as well.
I had a great time at Clemson game over the weekend. Thank you for all the hospitality!🐅 @ClemsonFB @CoachConn @ParkviewFB @WesleyGoodwin #GoTigers pic.twitter.com/uiCFdGMJ4P— mike matthews (@mike1matthews) September 19, 2022
