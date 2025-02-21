5-star WR has Clemson in final six schools

|
5-star WR Cederian Morgan has Clemson in final six schools
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-4 Weight: 210 Hometown: Alexander City, AL (Benjamin Russell HS) Class: 2026
#46 Overall, #7 WR, #3 AL
#7 Overall, #1 ATH, #1 AL
#10 Overall, #2 WR, #1 AL
Finalists set.
Visits set. Cederian Morgan of Alexander City (AL) Benjamin Russell is considered one of the top wideouts in his class, and now has Clemson locked in as a finalist. Alongside Clemson, the six contenders are Colorado, Florida, Auburn, Georgia and Alabama. Morgan also has visits locked in for each school, with Morgan set to be in town for Clemson's big official visit weekend at the end of May into June. NEWS: Elite 2026 WR Cederian Morgan is down to 6️⃣ Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits
The 6’5 200 WR from Alexander City, AL is ranked as a Top 3 WR in the ‘26 Class (per On3)
He has locked in OVs to each of his finalists
Where Should He Go?👇🏽 https://t.co/8KE3AnZ94B pic.twitter.com/iRpZN11g9W
Visits set.
Cederian Morgan of Alexander City (AL) Benjamin Russell is considered one of the top wideouts in his class, and now has Clemson locked in as a finalist.
Alongside Clemson, the six contenders are Colorado, Florida, Auburn, Georgia and Alabama.
Morgan also has visits locked in for each school, with Morgan set to be in town for Clemson's big official visit weekend at the end of May into June.
NEWS: Elite 2026 WR Cederian Morgan is down to 6️⃣ Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now!
- Cade Klubnik says a blunt transfer portal conversation with Dabo Swinney spurred big season
- Tigers post bookend big innings in rout of No. 12 Arizona
- Tigers come from behind again to win season opener over No. 13 Cowboys
- National analyst reacts to backlash over his Clemson 'concerns'
- Clemson pitcher makes decision after major injury
- Clemson cruises past Florida State in decisive road victory
- Clemson transfer's personal gamble turned into a dream come true
- How one dinner revealed Clemson's culture to defensive transfer
- Clemson moves up in AP Top 25
- Rebels jump on Tigers early, clinch run-rule win in seven