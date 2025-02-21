5-star WR has Clemson in final six schools

Alongside Clemson, the six contenders are Colorado, Florida, Auburn, Georgia and Alabama for 5-star WR Cederian Morgan.
Alongside Clemson, the six contenders are Colorado, Florida, Auburn, Georgia and Alabama for 5-star WR Cederian Morgan.

5-star WR Cederian Morgan has Clemson in final six schools
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 6 hours ago
Cederian Morgan Photo
Cederian Morgan - Wide Receiver
TigerNet: (4.58)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 210   Hometown: Alexander City, AL (Benjamin Russell HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#46 Overall, #7 WR, #3 AL
Rivals:
#7 Overall, #1 ATH, #1 AL
24/7:
#10 Overall, #2 WR, #1 AL

Finalists set.

Visits set.

Cederian Morgan of Alexander City (AL) Benjamin Russell is considered one of the top wideouts in his class, and now has Clemson locked in as a finalist.

Alongside Clemson, the six contenders are Colorado, Florida, Auburn, Georgia and Alabama.

Morgan also has visits locked in for each school, with Morgan set to be in town for Clemson's big official visit weekend at the end of May into June.

