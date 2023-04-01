5-star WR picks up offer after 'great visit'

CLEMSON RECRUITING

Clemson's latest offer Cameron Coleman played at Central High School, where former Tiger Justyn Ross also played.

5-star WR Cameron Coleman picks up offer after 'great visit'
by - 2023 Apr 1, Sat 19:29
Cameron Coleman - Wide Receiver
TigerNet: (4.58)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 175   Hometown: Phenix City, AL (Central HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN:
#164 Overall, #18 WR, #10 AL
Rivals:
#86 WR, #27 AL
24/7:
#21 Overall, #7 WR, #4 AL

One of the nation's top-rated receivers announced a Clemson offer after a campus stop on Saturday.

Five-star Phenix City, Alabama receiver Cameron Coleman reported the news.

"After a great visit, I'm blessed to receive an Offer from Clemson University," Coleman said.

He is rated as high as the No. 7 receiver in the nation and No. 21 overall (247Sports).

Coleman plays at Central High School, where former Clemson receivers Justyn Ross and EJ Williams hail from.

