Sarasota's Charles Lester has unanimous top-5 rankings as a cornerback.

5-star Sunshine State CB announces Clemson offer
by - 2022 Dec 5, Mon 20:08
Charles Lester - Cornerback
TigerNet: (4.73)

Height: 6-1   Weight: 171   Hometown: Sarasota, FL (Riverview HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN:
#25 Overall, #4 CB, #8 FL
Rivals:
#24 Overall, #1 CB, #8 FL
24/7:
#31 Overall, #4 CB, #9 FL

An elite cornerback in the 2024 class announced a Clemson offer on Monday.

Sarasota, Florida cornerback Charles Lester III delivered the news.

"Truly blessed to be offered by Clemson University," Lester said.

He is rated as a 5-star by the 247Sports Composite with unanimous top-5 rankings at his position and top-10 within the Sunshine State.

