5-star Sunshine State CB announces Clemson offer
Charles Lester - Cornerback
Height: 6-1 Weight: 171 Hometown: Sarasota, FL (Riverview HS) Class: 2024
#25 Overall, #4 CB, #8 FL
#24 Overall, #1 CB, #8 FL
#31 Overall, #4 CB, #9 FL
An elite cornerback in the 2024 class announced a Clemson offer on Monday.
Sarasota, Florida cornerback Charles Lester III delivered the news.
"Truly blessed to be offered by Clemson University," Lester said.
He is rated as a 5-star by the 247Sports Composite with unanimous top-5 rankings at his position and top-10 within the Sunshine State.
