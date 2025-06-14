|
5-star Peach State DJ Jacobs standout announces Clemson offer
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
2027 Roswell, Georgia 5-star (247Sports Composite) defensive end DJ Jacobs has announced a Clemson offer.
"Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University!" Jacobs posted late Friday. Jacobs had a highly-productive sophomore campaign, credited with 116 tackles (35 for loss), 12 sacks, four forced fumbles, three pass breakups, and scored two touchdowns also. He was named a MaxPreps sophomore All-American and the AJC 4A defensive player of the year. Jacobs was also a MaxPreps freshman All-American with 81 tackles (14 for loss) and six sacks and three forced fumbles. He is a Georgia legacy, his dad David playing for the Bulldogs from 1999-02. Jacobs' offers do include Georgia, among other prominent programs nationwide. Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University!#Gotigers pic.twitter.com/TLcd0b1D38
"Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University!" Jacobs posted late Friday.
Jacobs had a highly-productive sophomore campaign, credited with 116 tackles (35 for loss), 12 sacks, four forced fumbles, three pass breakups, and scored two touchdowns also.
He was named a MaxPreps sophomore All-American and the AJC 4A defensive player of the year. Jacobs was also a MaxPreps freshman All-American with 81 tackles (14 for loss) and six sacks and three forced fumbles.
He is a Georgia legacy, his dad David playing for the Bulldogs from 1999-02.
Jacobs' offers do include Georgia, among other prominent programs nationwide.
Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University!#Gotigers pic.twitter.com/TLcd0b1D38— David Jacobs (@DaviddJacobss) June 14, 2025
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now!