5-star Peach State DJ Jacobs standout announces Clemson offer
Brandon Rink Brandon Rink  ·  Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·  4 hours ago
2027 Roswell, Georgia 5-star (247Sports Composite) defensive end DJ Jacobs has announced a Clemson offer.

"Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University!" Jacobs posted late Friday.

Jacobs had a highly-productive sophomore campaign, credited with 116 tackles (35 for loss), 12 sacks, four forced fumbles, three pass breakups, and scored two touchdowns also.

He was named a MaxPreps sophomore All-American and the AJC 4A defensive player of the year. Jacobs was also a MaxPreps freshman All-American with 81 tackles (14 for loss) and six sacks and three forced fumbles.

He is a Georgia legacy, his dad David playing for the Bulldogs from 1999-02.

Jacobs' offers do include Georgia, among other prominent programs nationwide.

