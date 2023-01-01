5-star Peach State defender has Clemson in top schools

|
5-star Peach State defender KJ Bolden has Clemson in top schools
Fiver-star 2024 defensive prospect KJ Bolden pared down his list of contenders Sunday and Clemson is in the mix.
The Buford, Georgia prospect is rated as high as the No. 2 prospect overall in the class and the No. 1 safety (247Sports).
Bolden has Clemson in a group that includes championship contenders nationwide, from Oregon to Alabama to Ohio State to Florida State and Michigan among more.
Bolden earned all-county honors as an athlete with 43 tackles and 422 receiving yards and two scores.
He was named a MaxPreps sophomore All-American.
Bolden is known for his speed, where he's been recorded at 10.76 seconds in the 100-meter dash and been on a state championship record relay team. He also has posted a 42-foot and 3-inch triple jump.
Happy new years I’ll be bck #GBG @Coach_Davis22 @CoachApp35 @Hayesfawcett3 @ChadSimmons_ pic.twitter.com/ucFjDMZZ5y— Khalil “KJ”Bolden (@KhalilBolden2) January 2, 2023