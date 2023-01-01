5-star Peach State defender has Clemson in top schools

5-star Peach State defender KJ Bolden has Clemson in top schools

TigerNet Staff

KJ Bolden Athlete TigerNet: (5.00) (5.00)

Height: 6-1 Weight: 185 Hometown: Buford, GA (Buford HS) Class: 2024 ESPN:

#6 Overall, #1 ATH, #1 GA #6 Overall, #1 ATH, #1 GA Rivals:

#19 Overall, #2 ATH, #3 GA #19 Overall, #2 ATH, #3 GA 24/7:

#2 Overall, #1 S, #1 GA #2 Overall, #1 S, #1 GA 6-1185Buford, GA (Buford HS)2024

Fiver-star 2024 defensive prospect KJ Bolden pared down his list of contenders Sunday and Clemson is in the mix.

The Buford, Georgia prospect is rated as high as the No. 2 prospect overall in the class and the No. 1 safety (247Sports).

Bolden has Clemson in a group that includes championship contenders nationwide, from Oregon to Alabama to Ohio State to Florida State and Michigan among more.

Bolden earned all-county honors as an athlete with 43 tackles and 422 receiving yards and two scores.

He was named a MaxPreps sophomore All-American.

Bolden is known for his speed, where he's been recorded at 10.76 seconds in the 100-meter dash and been on a state championship record relay team. He also has posted a 42-foot and 3-inch triple jump.