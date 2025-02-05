|
5-star long snapper Alex Nocco commits to Clemson
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Clemson's 2025 class received its likely final addition.
Alex Nocco of Tampa (FL) Jesuit announced on Wednesday morning that he has committed to Clemson. "I am excited to announce that I will be enrolling at Clemson University in August and joining the football team in January, 2026," Nocco said on social media. "Thank you to Coach Swinney, @WillGilchrist5, @R_Allen86, @CUCoachReed, and @coachjody29 for this opportunity and belief in me." Nocco chose the Tigers over local program USF, ensuring the future of the long snapper position holds continuity when Holden Caspersen finishes his career. Romans 8:28 teaches us all things work together for good to those who love God. I thank God for the opportunities and ability He has given me and I will glorify Him through them.
I am excited to announce that I will be enrolling at Clemson University in August and joining the… pic.twitter.com/cbdsV25t5F
Alex Nocco of Tampa (FL) Jesuit announced on Wednesday morning that he has committed to Clemson.
"I am excited to announce that I will be enrolling at Clemson University in August and joining the football team in January, 2026," Nocco said on social media. "Thank you to Coach Swinney, @WillGilchrist5, @R_Allen86, @CUCoachReed, and @coachjody29 for this opportunity and belief in me."
Nocco chose the Tigers over local program USF, ensuring the future of the long snapper position holds continuity when Holden Caspersen finishes his career.
Romans 8:28 teaches us all things work together for good to those who love God. I thank God for the opportunities and ability He has given me and I will glorify Him through them.
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now