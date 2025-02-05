Alex Nocco of Tampa (FL) Jesuit announced on Wednesday morning that he has committed to Clemson.

"I am excited to announce that I will be enrolling at Clemson University in August and joining the football team in January, 2026," Nocco said on social media. "Thank you to Coach Swinney, @WillGilchrist5, @R_Allen86, @CUCoachReed, and @coachjody29 for this opportunity and belief in me."

Nocco chose the Tigers over local program USF, ensuring the future of the long snapper position holds continuity when Holden Caspersen finishes his career.