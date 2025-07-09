5-star LB has Clemson in finalists, says commitment is "coming soon"

|
5-star LB Tyler Atkinson has Clemson in finalists, says commitment is "coming soon"
|
Height: 6-2 Weight: 210 Hometown: Loganville, GA (Grayson HS) Class: 2026
#10 Overall, #1 LB, #1 GA
#19 Overall, #1 OLB, #1 GA
#15 Overall, #2 LB, #3 GA
One of the top prospects in the 2026 class is nearing a decision.
2026 five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson is down to four schools, and is close to a decision, he told Rivals.com Wednesday. Clemson, Texas, Georgia, and Oregon are Atkinson's finalists, being the four programs that he chose for official visits. Atkinson visited Clemson in May, followed by Oregon, Georgia, and Texas to close out his trips. NEWS: Five-Star LB Tyler Atkinson is down to Clemson, Georgia, Oregon, & Texas, he tells me for @rivals
