5-star LB has Clemson in finalists, says commitment is "coming soon"

5-star LB Tyler Atkinson has Clemson in finalists, says commitment is "coming soon"
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  4 hours ago
Tyler Atkinson Photo
Tyler Atkinson - Linebacker
TigerNet: (5.00)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 210   Hometown: Loganville, GA (Grayson HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#10 Overall, #1 LB, #1 GA
Rivals:
#19 Overall, #1 OLB, #1 GA
24/7:
#15 Overall, #2 LB, #3 GA

One of the top prospects in the 2026 class is nearing a decision.

2026 five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson is down to four schools, and is close to a decision, he told Rivals.com Wednesday.

Clemson, Texas, Georgia, and Oregon are Atkinson's finalists, being the four programs that he chose for official visits.

Atkinson visited Clemson in May, followed by Oregon, Georgia, and Texas to close out his trips.

