5-star LB commits to SEC school over Clemson

5-star LB Tyler Atkinson commits to SEC school over Clemson
Height: 6-2 Weight: 210 Hometown: Loganville, GA (Grayson HS) Class: 2026
#10 Overall, #1 LB, #1 GA
#19 Overall, #1 OLB, #1 GA
#15 Overall, #2 LB, #3 GA
One of the top prospects in the 2026 class has made his decision.
Five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson of Grayson (GA) has committed to Texas, choosing the Longhorns over the Tigers. Atkinson took official visits to Clemson, Georgia, Oregon, and Texas, but ultimately, he chose to attend the University of Texas. BREAKING: Five-Star LB Tyler Atkinson has Committed to Texas!
The 6’2 215 LB from Lawrenceville, GA chose the Longhorns over Georgia, Oregon, & Clemson
He’s ranked as the No. 1 LB in the ’26 Class (per Rivals)🤘https://t.co/pnxd0NmN0T pic.twitter.com/M9RCJrz8YU
