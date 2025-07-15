5-star LB Tyler Atkinson commits to SEC school over Clemson

5-star LB Tyler Atkinson commits to SEC school over Clemson
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  26 minutes ago
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2026 Top Targets
Tyler Atkinson Photo
Tyler Atkinson - Linebacker
TigerNet: (5.00)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 210   Hometown: Loganville, GA (Grayson HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#10 Overall, #1 LB, #1 GA
Rivals:
#19 Overall, #1 OLB, #1 GA
24/7:
#15 Overall, #2 LB, #3 GA

One of the top prospects in the 2026 class has made his decision.

Five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson of Grayson (GA) has committed to Texas, choosing the Longhorns over the Tigers.

Atkinson took official visits to Clemson, Georgia, Oregon, and Texas, but ultimately, he chose to attend the University of Texas.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Grayson Mann: Email | Comment
WATCH: Ben Boulware holds back tears about landing coaching job at Clemson
WATCH: Ben Boulware holds back tears about landing coaching job at Clemson
5-star LB commits to SEC school over Clemson
5-star LB commits to SEC school over Clemson
Media Day Notes: Rumph not coaching a circus, Tigers have an all-star cast
Media Day Notes: Rumph not coaching a circus, Tigers have an all-star cast
2026 Recruit Quick Search - 106 Recruits (74 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 7 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week