5-star DL commits to SEC school over Clemson

5-star GA DL Bryce Perry-Wright chooses Texas A&M over Clemson
Height: 6-2 Weight: 250 Hometown: Buford, GA (Buford HS) Class: 2026
Clemson's top target on the board has gone elsewhere.
Five-star defensive lineman Bryce Perry-Wright has committed to Texas A&M, choosing the Aggies over Clemson.
Rumors circulated recently that Perry-Wright, who was leaning toward Clemson for quite some time, was ultimately swinging in another direction, and that came to be.
The Tigers will now have to pivot, still holding on to commitments on the defensive line with Keshawn Stancil, Kameron Cody, JR Hardrick, and Dre Quinn.
BREAKING: Elite 2026 DL Bryce Perry-Wright has Committed to Texas A&M, he tells me for @rivals
