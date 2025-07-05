Perry-Wright announced a commitment to Texas A&M.
Perry-Wright announced a commitment to Texas A&M.

5-star GA DL Bryce Perry-Wright chooses Texas A&M over Clemson
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  2 hours ago
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2026 Top Targets
Bryce Perry-Wright Photo
Bryce Perry-Wright - Defensive Line
TigerNet: (4.81)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 250   Hometown: Buford, GA (Buford HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#54 Overall, #3 DT, #6 GA
Rivals:
#60 Overall, #4 DE, #6 GA
24/7:
#32 Overall, #2 DL, #5 GA

Clemson's top target on the board has gone elsewhere.

Five-star defensive lineman Bryce Perry-Wright has committed to Texas A&M, choosing the Aggies over Clemson.

Rumors circulated recently that Perry-Wright, who was leaning toward Clemson for quite some time, was ultimately swinging in another direction, and that came to be.

The Tigers will now have to pivot, still holding on to commitments on the defensive line with Keshawn Stancil, Kameron Cody, JR Hardrick, and Dre Quinn.

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content and updates!

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Grayson Mann: Email | Comment
NFL legacy commits to Notre Dame over Clemson
NFL legacy commits to Notre Dame over Clemson
Clemson's 2026 class takes a hit with Bryce Perry-Wright going elsewhere
Clemson's 2026 class takes a hit with Bryce Perry-Wright going elsewhere
5-star DL commits to SEC school over Clemson
5-star DL commits to SEC school over Clemson
2026 Recruit Quick Search - 106 Recruits (74 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 26) Author
spacer TNET: 5-star DL commits to SEC school over Clemson
 TigerNet News®
spacer Re: TNET: 5-star DL commits to SEC school over Clemson
 2000®
spacer Re: TNET: 5-star DL commits to SEC school over Clemson
 TexasTiger80
spacer Re: TNET: 5-star DL commits to SEC school over Clemson
 clemsontigers69
spacer Re: TNET: 5-star DL commits to SEC school over Clemson
 carolinachef
spacer Could have been special, young man...
 Starman57®
spacer Re: Could have been special, young man...
 ddclemson
spacer Re: Could have been special, young man...
 Clemgalalways®
spacer Re: Could have been special, young man...
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Shocker!
 ChestyPuller0311®
spacer Re: Shocker!
 LesterWagner
spacer Re: Shocker!
 orangecricket
spacer Re: Shocker!
 LesterWagner
spacer Re: Shocker!
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: Shocker!
 AFDAWG®
spacer Re: TNET: 5-star DL commits to SEC school over Clemson
 CoachOliver
spacer Re: TNET: 5-star DL commits to SEC school over Clemson
 Vermontfan1221
spacer Re: TNET: 5-star DL commits to SEC school over Clemson
 slwcu79®
spacer Re: TNET: 5-star DL commits to SEC school over Clemson
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer There are several schools Clemson can NEVER outbid and several are in Texas
 STERLING®
spacer Re: TNET: 5-star DL commits to SEC school over Clemson
 carolinachef
spacer Glory to God? You mean the bag man.***
 PioneerG
spacer Re: TNET: 5-star DL commits to SEC school over Clemson
 TigerzzRoar®
spacer Re: TNET: 5-star DL commits to SEC school over Clemson
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: 5-star DL commits to SEC school over Clemson
 carolinachef
spacer Re: TNET: 5-star DL commits to SEC school over Clemson
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer People get so bitter over recruiting lol. Like if a girlfriend dumps you.***
 Completely Solid Orange
Read all 26 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week