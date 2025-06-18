5-star Clemson target sets official visit at second SEC school

|
5-star Clemson target Tyler Atkinson sets official visit at second SEC school
|
Height: 6-2 Weight: 210 Hometown: Loganville, GA (Grayson HS) Class: 2026
#10 Overall, #1 LB, #1 GA
#19 Overall, #1 OLB, #1 GA
#15 Overall, #2 LB, #3 GA
One of Clemson's top targets has rounded out his final suitors.
Since five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson took his official visit to Clemson, three more programs have come into the mix for his services.
In what has been a carefully crafted schedule, the Buford prospect has selected Oregon, Georgia, and Texas as finalists, with an official visit making those top schools official contenders. Texas is the scheduled trip this weekend.
Atkinson has not yet announced when he will commit, with the Tigers still in the mix as a finalist.
He is ranked as the No. 1 linebacker in the nation by multiple outlets.
NEWS: Five-Star LB Tyler Atkinson will take an Official Visit to Texas this weekend, he tells me for @on3recruits
