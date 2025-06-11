|
5-star Clemson target Tyler Atkinson sets Georgia official visit
|
Height: 6-2 Weight: 210 Hometown: Loganville, GA (Grayson HS) Class: 2026
#10 Overall, #1 LB, #1 GA
#19 Overall, #1 OLB, #1 GA
#15 Overall, #2 LB, #3 GA
One of Clemson's top targets in the 2026 class is rounding out his finalists.
Five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson of Grayson (GA), who is considered the top linebacker in Georgia, and one of the best players in the 2026 class, has set an official visit with the Georgia Bulldogs. Atkinson has been on official visits with Clemson and Oregon, cementing those programs as top schools for the highly touted linebacker. This visit is set for June 14. 🚨NEWS🚨 5-star LB Tyler Atkinson will take an official visit to Georgia this weekend, @ChadSimmons_ reports🐶
Atkinson is the No. 1 LB in the 2026 class.
Read: https://t.co/RqTx6NyRwS pic.twitter.com/nroHt8wWca
