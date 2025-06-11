Atkinson has been on official visits with Clemson and Oregon, cementing those programs as top schools for the highly touted linebacker.
Atkinson has been on official visits with Clemson and Oregon, cementing those programs as top schools for the highly touted linebacker.

5-star Clemson target Tyler Atkinson sets Georgia official visit
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  6 hours ago
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2026 Top Targets
Tyler Atkinson Photo
Tyler Atkinson - Linebacker
TigerNet: (5.00)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 210   Hometown: Loganville, GA (Grayson HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#10 Overall, #1 LB, #1 GA
Rivals:
#19 Overall, #1 OLB, #1 GA
24/7:
#15 Overall, #2 LB, #3 GA

One of Clemson's top targets in the 2026 class is rounding out his finalists.

Five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson of Grayson (GA), who is considered the top linebacker in Georgia, and one of the best players in the 2026 class, has set an official visit with the Georgia Bulldogs.

Atkinson has been on official visits with Clemson and Oregon, cementing those programs as top schools for the highly touted linebacker.

This visit is set for June 14.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Grayson Mann: Email | Comment
Clemson traveling to 2025 Elite Eight team in ACC/SEC challenge
Clemson traveling to 2025 Elite Eight team in ACC/SEC challenge
Top outfielder portal prospect, Clemson legacy commits to Tigers
Top outfielder portal prospect, Clemson legacy commits to Tigers
Clemson at South Carolina football gametime, TV network announced
Clemson at South Carolina football gametime, TV network announced
2026 Recruit Quick Search - 106 Recruits (74 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 7 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week