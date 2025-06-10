Bryce Perry-Wright is announcing on July 4 in Las Vegas, he says.
Bryce Perry-Wright is announcing on July 4 in Las Vegas, he says.

5-star Clemson target Bryce Perry-Wright to announce commitment decision in Las Vegas
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  5 hours ago
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2026 Top Targets
Bryce Perry-Wright Photo
Bryce Perry-Wright - Defensive Line
TigerNet: (4.81)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 250   Hometown: Buford, GA (Buford HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#54 Overall, #3 DT, #6 GA
Rivals:
#60 Overall, #4 DT, #6 GA
24/7:
#32 Overall, #2 DL, #5 GA

One of the top 2026 prospects is set to commit in a few weeks in the bright lights of a big city out West.

2026 five-star defensive lineman Bryce Perry-Wright of Buford (GA) Buford is set to announce his college choice on July 4 in Las Vegas, he posted on social media Tuesday with time and venue not specified yet.

Perry-Wright will choose between Clemson, Miami, Texas, and Texas A&M. The five-star prospect has completed his official visits with Clemson and Miami, but will finish his trips with the Aggies and Longhorns on June 13 and June 20.

Former Clemson standout Tee Higgins also announced his commitment on the Fourth of July in 2016.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Grayson Mann: Email | Comment
4-star Clemson OL commit set to compete in prestigious Rivals camp
4-star Clemson OL commit set to compete in prestigious Rivals camp
Former Clemson WR signs to pro team practice squad
Former Clemson WR signs to pro team practice squad
Clemson OF transfer on decision: 'Felt like I needed to go there from the start'
Clemson OF transfer on decision: 'Felt like I needed to go there from the start'
2026 Recruit Quick Search - 106 Recruits (74 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 7 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week