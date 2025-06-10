2026 five-star defensive lineman Bryce Perry-Wright of Buford (GA) Buford is set to announce his college choice on July 4 in Las Vegas, he posted on social media Tuesday with time and venue not specified yet.

Perry-Wright will choose between Clemson, Miami, Texas, and Texas A&M. The five-star prospect has completed his official visits with Clemson and Miami, but will finish his trips with the Aggies and Longhorns on June 13 and June 20.

Former Clemson standout Tee Higgins also announced his commitment on the Fourth of July in 2016.