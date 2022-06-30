5-star Clemson QB commit at the Elite 11: Day 2

5-star Clemson QB commit Christopher Vizzina at the Elite 11: Day 2

Christopher Vizzina Quarterback

Height: 6-4 Weight: 207 Hometown: Birmingham, AL (Briarwood Christian HS) Class: 2023

#79 Overall, #7 QB-PP, #9 AL

#28 Overall, #5 QB, #2 AL

#53 Overall, #7 QB, #7 AL

Day two of the Elite 11 QB competition is in the books and 247Sports Composite 5-star Christopher Vizzina continued a strong run.

Here's how Vizzina performed on day two in Los Angeles according to the analysts:

247Sports ranks him fifth in the competition currently:

"Vizzina made a move tonight and jumped in to our top five. The gap is very close between him, Novosad and Nelson and we really liked how he threw the ball tonight. Again, he may not have finished among the top five for Elite 11 scoring but he was in our top three. He checked off every box we like including down field arm strength, pocket mobility, release and throwing with anticipation. We liked his accuracy down the field, especially on the deeper throws and a big day for him on Thursday could push him up even more."

The Tigers pledge is one spot better for On3.com:

"Christopher Vizzina may have had the best overall session absent of our charting, considering he had what we viewed as the quickest drops along with some of the most impressive individual throws on the day. We charted Vizzina as on target on 17 of 20 throws. He delivered a fantastic throw on a vertical throw down the right side, drawing acclaim from the Elite 11 staff. The Clemson commit then got a little amped on the next throw and uncharacteristically overshot a crossing route. Since we’re sticking to our charting, that one miss was the potential difference between Vizzina’s spot and On3 MVP honors. Regardless, the 6-foot-4, 205-pounder had one of the best sessions of the day and continued to look like one of the top overall performers through two days of action. His projectable skill set and consistent performance thus far has him positioned to make a move with a strong showing in 7-on-7 play."

Vizzina ranked in a tie for 13th in Sports Illustrated's Pro Day rankings with 11 "money throws" compared to 15 for the day's leaders.

"Clemson QB commit Christopher Vizzina (@vizzina2) was on target on 17-20 throws. Probably the most impressive HS session thus far. Quick, explosive feet and had some very well thrown vertical passes." -@CharlesPower https://t.co/1FV5AndDQQ pic.twitter.com/3mv5rmslnG — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) June 30, 2022