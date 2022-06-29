5-star Clemson QB commit at the Elite 11: Day 1

5-star Clemson QB commit Christopher Vizzina at the Elite 11: Day 1

TigerNet Staff

Christopher Vizzina Quarterback TigerNet: (4.68) (4.68)

Height: 6-4 Weight: 207 Hometown: Birmingham, AL (Briarwood Christian HS) Class: 2023 ESPN:

Day one of the Elite 11 QB competition is in the books and 247Sports Composite 5-star Christopher Vizzina is competing to show where he stacks up nationally.

He is ranked as high as the No. 5 pro-style QB and No. 28 overall currently by Rivals.com.

Here's how Vizzina performed on day one in Los Angeles:

247Sports ranked him 7th of the 20 on hand: "Vizzina definitely passes the eye test and has one of the best frames in the camp. He looks as if he could play any number of positions because of his height, length and size. Vizzina flashed his ability to get the ball out of his hands with a smooth throwing motion. He was comfortable making throws on the move and from different arm angles which didn’t effect his ability to get velocity on his passes. The athleticism that he possesses is another positive tool that he brings to the table."

Rivals.com: "Clemson commit Christopher Vizzina had an impressive night and has this quiet consistency about his game that really stands out. He’s not going to make the ‘wow’ throw every time or mess with different arm angles or try to make the highlight throw but everything that comes off his right hand is spinning and dead-on accurate. The Birmingham (Ala.) Briarwood Christian four-star has been excellent this offseason and had another great performance on Day 1 at the Elite 11."

On3.com has Vizzina at No. 4 overall: "Christopher Vizzina showed why he’s considered as one of the more well-rounded quarterbacks in the cycle. The Clemson commit was steady throughout Tuesday’s workout and continued to improve as the night went on. Vizzina separated himself among the pack with a number of impressive seam throws and deep balls, turning in one of the best sessions we saw from that station. At 6-foot-4, 205 pounds, Vizzina has one of the more projectable builds in attendance, along with quick feet when working from drops under center or rolling outside the pocket."

SI has Vizzina at No. 11 overall: "Vizzina is one of the more technically-sound quarterbacks who works well within his frame and his mechanics, as well as anticipation for throwing windows, allow for great accuracy and velocity put into throws within the middle of the field. He’ll want to work on his passes outside of the numbers as they can get a bit too much air underneath them, but passes between the seams, specifically deep ones, are a thing of beauty."

