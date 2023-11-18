WATCH: 5-star Clemson commit rushes for 355 yards in playoff win

CLEMSON RECRUITING

Sammy Brown continues to put together a special senior season.

5-star Clemson commit Sammy Brown rushes for 355 yards in playoff win
2023 Nov 18
Sammy Brown Photo
Sammy Brown - Linebacker
TigerNet: (5.00)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 230   Hometown: Jefferson, GA (Jefferson HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN:
#11 Overall, #1 LB, #3 GA
Rivals:
#30 Overall, #2 ILB, #6 GA
24/7:
#12 Overall, #2 RB, #2 GA

Five-star Clemson linebacker commitment Sammy Brown went off in a Class 5A playoffs win for Jefferson (Ga.) over Hiram (Ga.), 42-21.

Brown rushed for 355 yards and four scores as a running back, also tossing a pass for a score as well.

Brown credited his O-line for the big numbers.

"I feel like all those rushing touchdowns I had, I didn't even get touched," Brown told WDUN. "So I don't think it's much credit to me as much as it is for my offensive line. I thought they blocked really well."

Going into the week, Brown had rushed for 1,542 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 8.6 yards per carry. He had also contributed four receiving TDs. Brown was credited with eight TFL and an interception on the defensive side going into the weekend, per MaxPreps.

Brown and Jefferson move on to the next round versus Harris County (Ga.) next Friday.

Watch highlights of his game below:

