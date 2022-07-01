4-star WR sets commitment date, has Clemson in final group

4-star WR Tyler Williams sets commitment date, has Clemson in final group
by - 2022 Jul 1, Fri 16:52
Tyler Williams - Wide Receiver
TigerNet: (4.82)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 180   Hometown: Lakeland, FL (Lakeland HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#162 Overall, #25 WR, #35 FL
Rivals:
#216 Overall, #32 WR, #38 FL
24/7:
#29 WR, #56 FL

Four-star Lakeland, Florida receiver Tyler Williams has set his commitment date and final schools in the mix.

Williams listed a final five of Clemson, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Georgia and South Carolina on Friday.

He says he will announce his commitment on Sept. 27. Williams currently holds four predictions to Georgia on 247Sports' Crystal Ball predictor.

Williams was on hand for Clemson's big official visit weekend in early June and made subsequent visits to Georgia, South Carolina and Texas A&M.

He picked up a Clemson offer in January during Elite Junior Day. He eliminated Alabama, Southern Cal, South Florida, Syracuse, Florida, LSU and Notre Dame from his top group.

Williams totaled 12 catches for 366 yards and five touchdowns last season. He is rated as high as the No. 162 overall prospect and the No. 25 WR (ESPN).

