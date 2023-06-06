4-star WR commits to Clemson

|
4-star WR Terrance Moore commits to Clemson
|2023 Jun 6, Tue 12:03-
|
Height: 6-3 Weight: 190 Hometown: Tampa, FL (Tampa Catholic HS) Class: 2024
Four-star Tampa, Florida receiver
Terrance Moore announced a commitment to Clemson.
He is rated as high as the No. 15 overall receiver and the No. 83 prospect in the nation. Moore is the second commit in as many days for Clemson, joining 5-star LB Sammy Brown, and a 10th for the class total. The commitment propels Clemson ahead of South Carolina for 10th in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings. He totaled over 1,500 all-purpose yards with 20 touchdowns last season. Moore picked up a Clemson offer on January 10. Moore had a top schools list in the spring that also included Georgia, Ohio State, Texas A&M, LSU, Florida, Auburn, Penn State, Colorado, Tennessee, Southern Cal, Miami and Pitt. He was among the visitors from Clemson’s big official visit weekend in early June. ALL IN!!🐅 @Hayesfawcett3 @JerisMcIntyre @Coach_Grisham pic.twitter.com/ChPXUYSmpj Straight up BALLER …and we ain’t done yet - should be a fun month. #We2Deep24
ALL IN!!🐅 @Hayesfawcett3 @JerisMcIntyre @Coach_Grisham pic.twitter.com/ChPXUYSmpj— 𝙏𝙚𝙧𝙧𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚 “𝙏𝙅 ” 𝙈𝙤𝙤𝙧𝙚 𝙅𝙧 (@tjmoore305) June 6, 2023
Straight up BALLER …and we ain’t done yet - should be a fun month. #We2Deep24— Tyler Grisham (@Coach_Grisham) June 6, 2023
